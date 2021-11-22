Pam & Tommy: Here’s What You Need to Know About the Scandalous Series

Limited series Pam & Tommy is coming to telly screens soon(ish), and folks are unsurprisingly eager to dig into the scandal that changed the lives of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee forever.

While we’re currently only receiving updates incrementally – we’re still a few months away from series launch – there are some juicy details worth looking at, so here’s your guide to the upcoming series.

What is Pam & Tommy about?

As the series title implies, Pam & Tommy follows the story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Specifically, it looks at the pair’s relationship, speedy marriage and the infamous leak of their honeymoon sex tape.

The series synopsis reads as follows:

Follows the story of their relationship going back to their whirlwind romance that started with them marrying after only knowing each other for 96 hours in 1995.

Who is in the cast lineup?

Lily James has been cast as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan plays Tommy Lee in the Pam & Tommy series. Seth Rogen also appears as Rand Gauthier, the electrician who stole the sex tape. Other cast members include Taylor Schilling as Erica, Nick Offerman as Uncle Miltie, Paul Ben-Victor as Richard Alden, Fred Hechinger as Seth Warshavsky, Paul Sinacore as Vinny, Mozhan Marnò as Gail Chwatsky, Larry Brown as Lonnie, Spenser Granese as Steve Fasanella, Christopher Matthew Cook as Tino, Adam Dunnells as Patches, Jay Hieron as Dirty, Paul Guzman as Vince Neil, Mike Seely as Hugh Heffner, Iker Amaya as Nikki Sixx, Chris Mann as Mick Mars and Sam Meader as Zakk.

Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) directed the project.

Pam & Tommy: trailer

If you’re after a trailer, you’re in luck because Hulu has dropped a hell of a preview for the Pam & Tommy series. Check it out to see the unrecognisable James and Stan in character – it’s pretty mind-blowing, honestly.

Where can I watch the series in Australia?

Pam & Tommy is set for release on Disney+‘s Star service. It’s slated for release in 2022. IMDb lists the premiere date as February 2, but this is the US date and an Australian release date does not appear to be confirmed as yet.

We’ll report back when we hear more on Disney+‘s drop date for Pam & Tommy.

Anything else I should know?

The series has already seen some criticism. As this recent piece in Vogue highlights, the series covers some traumatic ground and seemingly has done so without Anderson’s involvement or approval.

The Sun reports that a friend of Anderson’s shared with the outlet that “Pamela has no intention of watching this God awful show, absolutely not. Never.”

“She and her family think the show is a cheap knockoff. The whole thing is a joke to them.”

Vogue also reported that Courtney Love shared a Facebook post regarding the series’ production, which has since been deleted.

“I find this so fucking outrageous,” Love is quoted writing. “…all the staff engineers/producers/owners were watching the sex tape with huge schadenfreude [and] guffaws. It was disgusting. I banned anyone [from] discussing it. It destroyed my friend Pamela’s life. Utterly.”

We’ll continue updating this piece as more details on Pam & Tommy are released. If you’d like to read more about titles coming to Disney+, check out this list of Star Wars series that are on the way.