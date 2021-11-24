When And Where You Can Watch Euphoria Season 2 In Australia

Euphoria has arguably been one of the best teen TV shows to come out of the modern era. It earned Zendaya an Emmy, pulled in huge viewing numbers for HBO and scored its own two-part special earlier this year. Euphoria was also, unfortunately, impacted by COVID-19 and it’s been an age since we’ve heard anything about season 2.

Thankfully, the wait is over.

That’s right, friends, we finally have a trailer and release date for Euphoria season 2, and you’ll be euphoric knowing it’s coming to screens very soon.

Euphoria Season 2: Story and trailer

Euphoria made waves due its stylistic yet realistic portrayal of the sex-, drug- and social media-filled lives of teenagers these days. It looks like it will be doing even more of that in season 2.

Last we saw our teenage friends (spoilers ahead), Rue had fallen off the wagon after she promised to skip town with Jules and then ended up leaving her standing at the train station. Nate and Maddy broke up after a long-term toxic relationship, Cassie terminated her pregnancy, and Kat and Ethan worked things out.

Then in Euphoria‘s special summer episodes, we saw Rue debate the impact of her relapse and Jules go to therapy. The two have one fleeting interaction on Christmas Eve but it still leaves them in a pretty unknown place heading into the next season.

Now, we have a better idea of what to expect thanks to Euphoria’s brand new season 2 trailer.

It seems safe to say the roller coaster ride that is being a teenager is not slowing down in season 2.

Who is in the cast?

A cast of familiar faces will be returning for season 2 of Euphoria.

Obviously, Zendaya will be back as Rue and Hunter Schafer is returning as Jules. We’ll also see Jacob Elordi (Nate), Alexa Demie (Maddy), Algee Smith (Chris), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Maude Apatow (Lexi), Barbie Ferreira (Kat), Angus Cloud (Fez) and Storm Reid (Gia) return in their roles.

It’s also safe to assume Colman Domingo will be back as Ali and Eric Dane will return as Cal, Nate’s dad.

When and where can you watch Euphoria season 2?

Just like the first season, Euphoria‘s second season will be released in Australia on Binge.

The season 2 premiere airs on January 10, 2022, which is thankfully not far away.

You can rewatch all episodes from season 1 as well as Euphoria’s two special episodes on Binge now in preparation.