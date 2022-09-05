Mike Flanagan Takes on YA Horror in Netflix’s the Midnight Club

Fans of horror will be glad to know that Mike Flanagan’s new Netflix series is dropping just in time for the spooky season. The new young adult TV show titled The Midnight Club has been shrouded in mystery for some time now but as we get closer to its release date we’ve been gifted with some more details.

What is The Midnight Club about?

Coming from the writer of The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that The Midnight Club will bring the scares as well. Although, for the record, while they share a creator The Midnight Club and Midnight Mass are not connected.

The series is an adaptation of the YA novel of the same name by Christopher Pike and will also cover the stories from his other published works in an anthology style.

Here’s the synopsis from Netflix:

At a hospice for terminally ill young adults, eight patients come together every night at midnight to tell each other stories — and make a pact that the next of them to die will give the group a sign from the beyond.

The Midnight Club is also set in the ’90s so prepare for some nostalgia.

Flanagan expanded on the series to Vanity Fair, saying:

“The engine of the first season for us is these kids really want some kind of reassurance that their lives aren’t really over. They believe the bonds they formed are strong enough that one of them could come back and tell the others, ‘Don’t be afraid. There’s something else on the other side.'”

As far as trailers go we have this very eerie teaser.

Who is involved?

As mentioned, Mike Flanagan is the creator of The Midnight Club alongside Leah Fong.

The cast consists of a bunch of fresh faces including Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter, Sauriyan Sapkota, Matt Biedel, and Samantha Sloyan.

Heather Langenkamp (Nightmare on Elm Street) will grace our screens as the doctor who runs the hospice.

Mike Flanagan regulars Zach Gilford and Rahul Kohli are also confirmed to have roles.

The Midnight Club release date

Just in time for Halloween, The Midnight Club is scheduled to drop all ten episodes on Netflix on October 7.

If you’re after other spooky things to watch this season, check out our horror guide to Netflix.