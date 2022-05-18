Yellowstone Season 5: What’s Next For The Ranch?

Audiences have been absolutely gripped by the latest season of Yellowstone with the series four finale breaking viewership records. It should come as no surprise then that the drama on the ranch will continue for the fifth season.

Here’s what we know about Yellowstone season 5 so far.

Yellowstone Season 5: Plot

It didn’t take long for Yellowstone to become one of the most nail-biting dramas on television.

If you’re not up to date, the story follows the troubles of the Dutton family who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The family must deal with shifting alliances, unsolved murders and conflict on all sides of its borders with an expanding town, a Native American reservation and America’s first national park.

All the events of the fourth season left the Duttons in a pretty strong position, but the secrets within the family are primed to explode in season 5.

Unfortunately, we don’t know much about the story right now but stay tuned for more info.

Yellowstone: Cast

Some information we do have about Yellowstone season 5 is its cast.

Kevin Costner will naturally lead the series as John Dutton and his joined by regulars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham.

Guest stars Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been upped to series regular status for season 5, so expect to see more of Teeter and Emily next time around.

When will Yellowstone Season 5 be released?

Yellowstone was only officially renewed for its fifth season in February and filming is currently underway in Montana.

Kevin Costner himself then confirmed the news that Yellowstone’s fifth season will debut on November 14, 2022. Here in Australia, we’ll be able to watch it on Stan.

Where can I catch up on the other seasons?

All four seasons of Yellowstone are currently streaming on Stan.

