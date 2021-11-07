Stranger Things 4: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

It has been more than two years since we took a trip to the upside-down, and that is far too long in my opinion. I’ve aged, you’ve aged, but most importantly, the kids in Hawkins have aged beyond the innocent tweens we once knew (I mean, have you seen Caleb McLaughlin lately?). This has brought me to the conclusion that we really need more Stranger Things, so when are we getting season 4?

The good news is that the next instalment of Netflix’s hit sci-fi show is on the way. Just not as soon as we’d like.

When will Stranger Things season 4 be released?

Isn’t that the question? While filming kicked off on Stranger Things 4 back in March 2020, COVID-19 has significantly delayed things.

Some theories originally pointed to the new season being released in time for Halloween in October 2021, with fans hopeful it would follow the release pattern of previous seasons. But with these production delays, we’ve received confirmation that will not be happening.

A teaser trailer for the series revealed that Stranger Things season 4 will not be hitting screens until 2022. And although it appears filming has wrapped for the next season of the spooky series (according to a recent interview with Noah Schnapp), we’re still a way off from being reunited with our pals from Hawkins.

Stranger Things Day (November 6) did give us a further update on the season’s release date with a window of Summer 2022. That’s winter for us in the southern hemisphere so keep an eye on the June – August period for Stranger Things 4.

We know that’s a disappointing update for fans of the series. But to tide you over until season 4 eventually drops, we do have some small updates that are worth checking out.

Stranger Things season 4 trailer

Another thing that came out of Stranger Things day was a new teaser trailer for season 4. This is one of the best looks yet we’ve had at the new season and shows Will, Eleven, Joyce and Jonathon adapting to their new life in California.

Eleven has been writing letters to her far-away boyfriend Mike as she tries to survive a new school. This peace doesn’t last long as we’re shown a series of gunshots, helicopters and explosions which can’t be good for our squad.

Another teaser trailer came from Netflix TUDUM.

In it, we’re introduced to the creepy as hell Creel House; a home where we see strange and spooky things play out around the 1950s family who once lived in it. Fast forward to the ’80s and our favourite Hawkins kids are searching the space for clues.

At the centre of it all sits the grandfather clock we spotted in an earlier teaser, and a whole lot of ominous music. Check it out below.

You can also find earlier teaser trailers for the new season of Stranger Things season 4 here.

We’re not in Hawkins anymore

Following the dramatic events of Stranger Things season 3, not everyone is in Hawkins anymore.

Our fearless Chief, Hopper, (seemingly) sacrificed himself in the last episode to kill the Mind Flayer, which leads to Eleven being adopted by Joyce and moving out of Hawkins with Will and Jonathon.

The last scene of season 3 shows us a Russian facility, where the guards are discussing which prisoners to feed to a Demogorgon. Any of them – just not the American.

The American, you say? You would think one of the big mysteries of Stranger Things season 4 would be whether Hopper is alive or not. But Netflix isn’t pulling a Jon Snow on us and we already know that Hopper is alive thanks to the first season 4 teaser.

From Russia with love… pic.twitter.com/ZWEMgy63Et — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 14, 2020

Along with this teaser the Stranger Things creators, the Duffer Brothers, released a synopsis for season 4, saying:

“It’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything. Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American”

Yikes. I can’t imagine what creature can top the Mind Flayer but stranger things have happened (wink).

As of November 2021, we also have the episode titles for all nine episodes in Stranger Things 4. They are:

The Hellfire Club

Vecna’s Curse

The Monster and the Superhero

Dear Billy

The Nina Project

The Dive

The Massacre At Hawking Lab

Papa

The Piggyback

We also know the timeline of the show which will kick off in the spring of 1986. Will Byers went missing in season one on November 6, 1983, so we know it’s been almost three years since that fateful encounter. This also puts us about six months after the end of season 3 which took place over the summer.

Are there any new characters coming?

Stranger Things 4 is bringing on a lot of new cast members. After all, with Russia, Hawkins and another new town to cover, we’re bound to see some new faces.

Joining the cast so far are Robert Englund (Victor Creel), Eduardo Franco (Argyle), Jamie Campbell Bower (Peter Ballard), Sherman Augustus (Lt. Colonel Sullivan), Mason Dye (Jason Carver), Tom Wlashicha (Dmitri), Nikola Djuricko (Yuri), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Mason), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), Miles Truitt (Patrick), Grace Van Dien (Chrissy) and Regina Ting Chen (Ms Kelly).

You can read all about their new characters in the thread below.

let's give our new cast members a big hawkins welcome. roll call ???? [thread] — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 20, 2020

These new Stranger Things characters will join our existing cast of favourites which includes Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, David Harbour, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke and Winona Ryder.

Where can you catch up on Stranger Things?

I don’t know about you but all this talk about Stranger Things 4 has given me a real craving to rewatch the entire show again. If you’d like to join me you can find all three seasons on Netflix in Australia.

There are 25 action-packed episodes available to watch which, by my calculations, you can binge in 21 hours and 52 minutes. A day in your life you won’t regret.

If you haven’t watched Stranger Things yet do yourself a favour and check it out. Then you can join the rest of us in waiting (im)patiently for Stranger Things 4 to drop.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.