Batter Up: A League of Their Own Is Ready to Hit Prime Video

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s been *checks notes* 30 years since the classic sports film A League of Their Own was released, and like any classic, that means it’s about time for a remake.

Prime Video is coming through with a new series that reboots the story of A League of Their Own with the same spirit of the original but with a bit of a modern update.

What is A League of Their Own?

If you’re unfamiliar with the original, A League of Their Own is based on the true story of America’s first all-female professional baseball league.

The 1992 movie featured all sorts of big stars, including Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Madonna and Rosie O’Donnell and was notably directed by a woman, Penny Marshall, which was huge at the time.

The Prime Video series will be very much in the same league (pun intended) as the original. A League of Their Own promises to evoke the same joyful spirit as the film while widening its scope to tell a deeper story about race and sexuality and kick-ass women in sport.

You can get an idea of what to expect from the trailer below.

Who is involved?

This iteration of A League of Their Own features a whole new cast of characters.

The series stars Chanté Adams as Max, D’Arcy Carden as Greta, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance, Roberta Colindrez as Lupe, Nick Offerman as Dove, Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Toni, Kate Berlant as Shirley, Kendall Johnson as Gary, Kelly McCormack as Jess, Alex Désert as Edgar, Priscilla Delgado as Esti, Aaron Jennings as Guy, Molly Ephraim as Maybelle, Melanie Field as Jo, Dale Dickey as Beverly.

Abbi Jacobson also pulls double duty as one of the lead characters, Carson, and also as an executive producer alongside Will Graham.

A League of Their Own (2022): Release date

So when can you see this glorious new re-imagining?

All eight episodes of A League of Their Own will release on Prime Video in Australia on August 12.

If you want to catch up on the original film, you can watch it over on Binge.

Looking for more things to watch with your Prime Video subscription? Here are some of our top recommendations.