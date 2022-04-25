Ozark Season 4: When Are the Final Chaotic Episodes Hitting Aussie Screens?

Good morning, Ozark fans. It’s time to prepare for the beginning of the end. The colossally successful Netflix series is finally wrapping up forever and we’ll be revisiting the Ozarks and its complicated locals for the last time soon. Here’s your comprehensive guide to Ozark season 4 (parts 1 and 2), and all the ridiculousness you can expect.

What is Ozark?

If you’ve never seen an episode of Ozark, this is probably not where you want to start your journey. In any case, the show is a Netflix crime-drama series that is centred on Marty Byrde (played by Jason Bateman), a financial planner who lands himself in a whole lot of trouble after a money-laundering gig goes awry and he ends up owing a Mexican drug lord an inordinate amount of money.

Byrde and his family relocate to the Ozarks (a summer holiday destination in Missouri) and he attempts to keep everyone together and alive as he navigates the dire situation he is in.

What’s happening in season 4?

No season 4 spoilers ahead, don’t worry.

Season 4 of Ozark took off directly where season 3 left us. With blood all over the place. Marty and Wendy Byrde (played by Laura Linney) have had the stakes of their relationship with the cartel elevated further and, well, it looks rough as hell.

Prior to the drop of season 4 part 1, theories about the final episodes of Ozark were taking over the internet, and some pretty grim opinions began circulating. A Reddit thread discussing who was likely to be offed during the final season of the show theorised that everyone – literally all the key characters – would die.

We won’t be going into spoilers from season 4 part 1 but this is what the theories from fans originally assumed.

As CheatSheet reports, some Redditors suggested that Ruth would be the sole survivor of season 4, or perhaps Jonah, but the most popular opinion was that we would see every one of our beloved (messed up) characters killed off.

An ending like that will be bloody tough to swallow, but the show is hardly breezy watching so who knows?

Showrunner Chris Mundy recently told Deadline that:

“If they’re [Marty and Wendy] trying to look to see if there’s an out, they’ve got to figure out if that’s what they want, and if so, what’s the version of it that they want. Then reckoning with that after so much chaos — that’s going to bubbling under the surface.”

On season 4 part 2 specifically, Julia Garner (Inventing Anna) recently spoke with Digital Spy, sharing that things are only going to get more “intense”.

“It’s always funny because, by the time it comes out, I forget like, how intense it was,” she said. “You’re just going to have to wait. It gets more intense. It gets very intense. The ending of season [four], the first half, was just the beginning of the intensity, that ending.”

For those of you who are up to date on season 4 part 1 of Ozark, you know that the season has already entered into mind-blowing territory.

Ozark season 4 trailer

For those yet to watch season 4 part 1 of Ozark, you can find the official trailer here.

We now also have a trailer for season 4 part 2, which you can watch in full below.

Who’s in this season?

When it comes to casting, we know that Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Lisa Emery, Charlie Tahan, Felix Solis and Damian Young have returned for season 4 of Ozark.

Some new faces in the season include Veronica Falcón, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg and Ali Stroker.

When will season 4 hit screens?

Season 4 of Ozark, which is the show’s final, comprises 14 episodes in total. There were seven episodes in the first batch and we can expect seven more in the second.

The first seven episodes of Ozark dropped in January 2022 and it has been announced that the final episodes will hit Netflix Australia on April 29, 2022.

If you’d like to catch up on earlier episodes, you can watch seasons 1 through 3 of Ozark on Netflix here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date with additional details on Ozark season 4.