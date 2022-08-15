Bali 2002: Stan’s Series Looks at the Heroism That Followed Horror

Aussie streaming service Stan is rolling out a new original series focusing on a tragic story that hits particularly close to home for many Australians. Bali 2002 is a four-part drama series that will follow the horrors of the Bali bombings in and the heroism of everyday people that followed.

If you’re interested in the release of Bali 2002 ahead of the 20-year anniversary of this painful event, here’s everything you need to know.

What is Bali 2002 about?

As the title suggests, Bali 2002 zooms in on the Bali bombings. If your memory of the tragic event is fuzzy, you can find a thorough guide to it here.

A profoundly simplified explanation of it all, however, is that Bali was struck by a terrorist attack in 2002. Three bombs hit the island at 11:00 pm and 202 people were killed – 88 of which were Australian.

The synopsis for the Bali 2002 series – which is based on true events – reads as follows:

On 12th October 2002, the island of Bali was shattered by a terrorist attack on two of Kuta Beach’s busiest nightclubs. Local Balinese and the mainly Australian and British tourists scrambled to rescue the injured and comfort the dying. Australian and Indonesian authorities mobilised to evacuate survivors, identify victims and investigate what really took place. Amidst this chaos, heroes arose from the most unlikely places and people united in the search for healing, justice and meaning. Victims struggled to rebuild their broken lives as the Indonesian and Australian security forces faced a clear and present danger – working together to capture the terrorists before they could strike again.

Who is featured in the series?

Adding to the interest surrounding the series, the cast is packed full of faces you’re likely to recognise. The show stars Claudia Jessie (Bridgerton), Rachel Griffiths (Total Control), Richard Roxburgh (Rake), Sean Keenan (Nitram), Srisacd Sacdpraseuth (Mystery Road), and newcomer Sri Ayu Jati Kartika.

Bali 2002 was also developed with the input of people who were directly impacted by the tragedy, Stan shares.

Justin Monjo (Storm Boy), Kris Wyld (Pulse), Marcia Gardner (Wentworth), and Michael Toisuta act as writers. The series is directed by Peter Andrikidis (Series Eden) and co-directed by Katrina Irawati Graham (upcoming Siti Rubiyah).

Bali 2002 trailer

If you’d like to get a sense of Bali 2002 and its tone, Stan has released an official teaser of the series. Check it out below.

When can we watch?

Bali 2002 premieres on September 25, with all episodes dropping at once, on Stan.

In the meantime, if you need more recommendations about what to watch on Stan, check out this list of the best shows available to stream on the platform.