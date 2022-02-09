Disney+’s The Dropout Explores Elizabeth Holmes’ Unbelievable Rise and Fall

Disney+ is building up a library of excellent limited series which already includes the likes of Dopesick and Pam & Tommy. Now you can add another one to your list with another upcoming series based on a true story, The Dropout.

The Dropout: What’s the story behind Theranos?

You may have heard the name Theranos come up in the news recently after founder Elizabeth Holmes was convicted by a U.S. court for fraud in January. The Dropout will explore how things got to this point.

Here’s what the synopsis tells us:

Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. From Executive Producer Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout is the story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos, an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?

If you want a bit more to go off, Elizabeth Holmes was the CEO of a health technology company named Theranos. She famously dropped out of Stanford to pursue her dreams of revolutionising the way blood tests are performed.

Theranos appeared to be devising a new technology that only required small amounts of blood to complete a blood test. It was a revolutionary idea that gained a lot of traction and turned Holmes into one of the most popular young CEOs around.

Things came crashing down when reporters did a bit of digging and found tests performed by Theranos were barely using their famed new blood-testing technology. Lawsuits claiming fraud followed and the trial took place earlier this year.

You can get a decent visual representation of the plan gone wrong in The Dropout’s trailer.

Who is playing who?

Taking on the lead role of Theranos’ founder Elizabeth Holmes is Amanda Seyfried.

Naveen Andrews takes on the role of her Chief Operating Officer Sunny Balwani, who was also charged in the lawsuit.

Guest stars in the series include Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Stephen Fry, Michel Gill, LisaGay Hamilton, William H. Macy, Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterson and Michael Watkins.

The series is executive produced by Elizabeth Meriwether (New Girl) along with Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Victoria Thompson and Taylor Dunn. Michael Showalter (The Big Sick) is also an EP and directs multiple episodes of the series.

When and where can you watch The Dropout in Australia?

Now the all-important question, where can you see The Dropout?

In Australia, the series will be landing on Disney+. The first three episodes will arrive on March 3 with the rest airing weekly.