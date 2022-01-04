Grab Your Flat Caps Because Peaky Blinders Season 6 Is Returning Soon

Get your flat caps ready, folks. We’re about to dive into the gritty old world of Peaky Blinders. The family gang based in Birmingham has had quite the journey over the past five seasons, and they’re about to kick off another wild chapter. Here’s what you need to know about Peaky Blinders, season 6.

What is Peaky Blinders about, again?

If you’ve been watching along since the beginning, chances are you don’t need too much reminding but the British crime drama centres on the Shelby family and its boss, Tommy.

The Peaky Blinders are a Birmingham gang, led by the Shelby family, who are involved in all kinds of criminal activity related to everything from assault to smuggling – and everything in between. The series is set just after World War I, which brings with it its own set of troubles.

At the centre of the show, lies the relationships within the Shelby family and the trauma-riddled Tommy who is hellbent on success, no matter the cost.

The synopsis of the show reads:

A gangster family epic set in 1900s England, centring on a gang who sew razor blades in the peaks of their caps, and their fierce boss Tommy Shelby.

What can we expect from season 6 of Peaky Blinders?

If you’re not up to date with the show, this is where we suggest you hop on out of this article as spoilers are well on the way.

Creator and writer Steven Knight said of the new season:

“‘Peaky’ is back and with a bang. “After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

Season 6 of Peaky Blinders is expected to pick right up from season 5, with the family dealing with the loss of John Shelby and for Tommy, the continuing grief from the loss of his wife Grace, also.

There’s also the issue of now-banished Michael Gray, Aunt Polly’s son, who after attempting to take over leadership of the family, has lost ties with the Peaky crew.

Tommy is still working on building his political career, getting all cosy with fascist and all-around terrible guy Oswald Mosley. There’s also been the introduction of the American mob into the storyline, which may or may not return in season 6 of Peaky Blinders.

Assumedly, this season will look into who betrayed Tommy in season 5 – and likely, some kind of retribution will be handed down.

Season 6 will be the final season of Peaky Blinders, after which we’re expecting to get a movie based on the show. That is set to go into production in 2023. There has also been talk of spin-offs, so hold onto your razer-lined hats.

Who is in this season?

Cillian Murphy has been confirmed to return as Tommy Shelby in season 6 of Peaky Blinders. Other family members are set to return for the final season, too.

Here’s the full listing via IMDb: Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby, Ned Dennehy as Charlie Strong, Finn Cole as Michael Gray, Ian Peck as Curly, Natasha O’Keeffe as Lizzie Stark, Harry Kirton as Finn Shelby, Packy Lee as Johnny Dogs.

We don’t have official confirmation of Tom Hardy’s return as Alfie Solomon, but it has been teased.

Anya Taylor-Joy is also back for the final season and you can see her in the latest trailer.

The late Helen McCrory, who played Aunt Polly, is also listed as a cast member for 2022. No statement has been made regarding whether or not McCrory is slated to appear in the upcoming season, however, as the actress tragically passed away from cancer in 2021.

Can I see a trailer?

Finally, BBC has dropped an official trailer for season 6 of Peaky Blinders. You can gaze upon it below.

When is the release date for season 6?

We don’t yet have an official release date, but we know the final season of Peaky Blinders is set to drop in early 2022.

Where can I watch previous seasons?

You can find earlier seasons of Peaky Blinders streaming on Netflix Australia.

