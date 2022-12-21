Yellowstone Universe: The Dutton Family Tree, Explained

Forget the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Yellowstone is quickly becoming the next universe to watch thanks to the series’ successful five seasons, which has also landed it two spin-off shows in development. But the tangled web of Dutton family members is becoming harder to keep track of than the Targaryens, so we’re here to help you sort out the Yellowstone family tree.

Deciphering the Dutton Family Tree

1883 Dutton family members

James Dutton (Tim McGraw) – founder of the Dutton ranch,

1923 Dutton family members

Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) – brother of James, took over the ranch in 1894

Yellowstone Dutton family members

John Dutton II (Dabney Coleman) – son of John Dutton I and Emma (presumed)

As you can see there’s quite a bit of history to the Dutton family, which explains why that ranch is so hotly contested! Hopefully, this family tree helped untangle things a little bit for you.

You can stream Yellowstone on Stan and both 1923 and 1883 are streaming on Paramount+.