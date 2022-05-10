Cobra Kai Season 5 Is Hitting Netflix Sooner Than Expected

Who would’ve thought that after nearly 40 years, one of the biggest shows on Netflix would be a Karate Kid sequel? Well, as Cobra Kai heads into its highly anticipated fifth season, it’s clear that’s certainly the case.

Now pay attention grasshoppers, because we have all the details you need to know about Cobra Kai season 5.

Cobra Kai: How did we get here?

First of all, if you’re unfamiliar with Cobra Kai it is a sequel to the very successful ’80s martial arts film The Karate Kid, but with a bit of a twist.

When we left Johnny Lawrence at the All-Valley Karate Tournament in 1984, he had been kicked to the curb by Daniel LaRusso. Now, 34 years later, he’s taken up karate again; reopening the Cobra Kai dojo to teach his fighting skills to a new generation of youngsters.

Of course, it doesn’t take long before his old rivalry with Daniel sparks up again and, heading into season 5, things are fiercer than ever.

Here’s the season 5 synopsis for Cobra Kai via Netflix:

Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his ‘No Mercy’ style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.

Who is in the cast?

The Cobra Kai cast features some Karate Kid veterans as well as a fresh young cast.

William Zabka and Ralph Macchio both reprise the roles that made them famous as Johnny and Daniel. There’s also Martin Kove (John Kreese), Tamlyn Tomita (Kumiko), Yuji Okumoto (Chozen Toguchi) and Elisabeth Shue (Ali Mills).

Also starring in the show are Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Eli Moskowitz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Peyton List (Tory Nichols) and Gianni DeCenzo (Demetri).

Let’s watch a trailer

Season 4 of Cobra Kai only released this past December, but Netflix already has season 5 primed and good to go.

In a surprise announcement trailer, Netflix dropped the first footage from Cobra Kai season 5 as well as its release date.

When can we watch Cobra Kai season 5 in Australia?

So, when can we see Cobra Kai season 5?

Netflix’s trailer revealed the fifth season of the kick-ass series will drop on September 9, 2022.

Those few months until September are sure to fly by, but if you need something to entertain you in the meantime, you can find all four previous seasons of Cobra Kai on Netflix.

