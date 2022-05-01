The Staircase: When and Where to Watch the Chilling True Crime Series

It’s no secret we’re all obsessed with true stories right now, and there’s been no shortage of TV shows scratching that itch for us this year. Another example we’ll be seeing on our screens soon is The Staircase, which is based on the chilling case of the Petersons.

What is The Staircase about?

The name The Staircase may seem familiar to you, and for good reason. The death of Kathleen Peterson has been covered in the media frequently since it happened in 2001.

Perhaps most notably, it was explored in the French docuseries The Staircase back in 2004, which was later acquired by Netflix and given some new and updated episodes in recent years.

Now, the true crime is also being turned into a drama series by HBO.

If you’re unfamiliar with the true story, The Staircase explores the life of Michael Peterson, an American novelist and family man who was eventually convicted of murdering his wife. Peterson initially reported that Kathleen had fallen down the stairs to her death, but the truth behind it is much more sinister.

You can get a feel for how this chilling story plays out in the first teaser trailer for The Staircase.

Here’s the full-length trailer for The Staircase which gives us a much better idea of the chaos that’s to come.

The Staircase: Who is in the cast?

As you may have realised from that trailer the cast of The Staircase is stacked with incredible actors.

Oscar-winner Colin Firth plays Michael Peterson with Aussie Toni Collette starring as Kathleen.

Joining them is an ensemble of all-stars including Sophie Turner, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Michael Stuhlnerg, Juliette Binoche, Dane DeHaan, Olivia DeJonge, Rosemarie DeWitt, Tim Guinee, Vincent Vermignon, Odessa Young and Parker Posey.

Antonio Campos and Maggie Cohn are showrunners and Campos and Leigh Janiak are the directors of the series.

When and where can I watch it in Australia?

Luckily for us Aussies, we’ll be receiving The Staircase the same day as our friends in the U.S.

The series is set to premiere on May 5, 2022, with three episodes. There will be eight episodes in total, released weekly, and you’ll be able to watch them all over on Binge.

If you’re eager for more true stories while you wait for The Staircase, we’ve gathered a list of some of the wildest TV shows based on real events coming out this year.