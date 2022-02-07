Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla Will Show the End of the Viking Era

Prepare to shout ‘skål’, my fellow Vikings, because a new show featuring our favourite Norsemen and women is finally here. Two years after the story of the Lothbrok family ended Netflix is giving us Vikings: Valhalla, a new show set in the Viking era.

Here’s what you should know before watching the Vikings sequel.

When is Vikings: Valhalla set?

Vikings: Valhalla takes place 100 years after the original Vikings series ended. This means we have a whole new cast of characters to meet and a new chapter of history to explore.

As the Netflix synopsis describes it:

Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson, his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter, and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson. As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory.

The series will once again explore the conflict between the Vikings and England, this time in the 11th century. The 11th century is also historically where the Viking age ends so we’ll likely see this fall depicted in Valhalla.

Who is in the cast?

The cast of Vikings: Valhalla is led by Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson, aka the famed Viking who is believed to have been the first European to set foot in North America.

Alongside him will be Frida Gustavsson as Leif’s sister Freydis Eiríksdóttir, Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson, Laura Berlin as Emma of Normandy, Bradley Freegard as King Canute, Caroline Henderson as Jarl Haakon and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Olaf Haraldsson.

John Kavanagh is one cast member who will reprise his role from Vikings as The Seer.

Jeb Stuart is the creator of the show along with Michael Hirst, who created the original Vikings.

Vikings Valhalla: Trailer

There have been three official trailers for Vikings: Valhalla so far. A first look at the show was revealed at Netflix’s Tudum event.

An official full trailer followed in January which shows more of the intense conflict between the Vikings and the English royals.

Another full official trailer was released by Netflix showing in more detail what looks to be the Battle of Stamford Bridge, which was the event that signalled the end of the Viking era.

Vikings Valhalla: Australian Release Date

Vikings: Valhalla will consist of eight episodes in the first season, all of which drop on Netflix on February 25.

Netflix has apparently ordered 24 episodes of the series meaning we can look forward to a few more seasons after this one.

If you want to catch up on the original series of Vikings you can find all six seasons on Netflix now.