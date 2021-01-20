How to Watch Euphoria’s Special Episodes In Australia

HBO’s Euphoria brought us not just your typical teen drama when it premiered in 2019. The series stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer and Jacob Elordi (Aussie alert) struggling to navigate a world of sex, drugs and high school in the digital age. And people showed up for it.

Euphoria was one of those teen dramas that cut through. It even won Zendaya her first Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress. And while a season 2 of the series is coming, we’ll sadly be waiting for a little while longer thanks to the pandemic.

But it’s not all bad, because HBO made a surprise announcement that Euphoria will be getting 2 (!) special stand-alone episodes.

What are these special episodes of Euphoria?

There will be two special episodes of Euphoria, one in December and one in January 2021. They pick up right where the first season left off so spoilers ahead.

The episodes follow Rue (Zendaya) as she celebrates Christmas after having left Jules (Schafer) at the train station. She’s also dealing with the aftermath of her relapse which will no doubt make for one of those awkward Christmas situations. Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead) is also back after his guest stint in season one. Both episodes are directed by creator Sam Levinson.

You can check out the trailer for the first special Euphoria episode below.

The second episode is titled “Fuck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob (Part 2: Jules)”. What a name. The special ep tells Jules’ side of the story as she reflects on the past year over the Christmas holiday.

Check out the trailer for the second episode below!

How to watch the Euphoria special in Australia

Now, here’s the good news. The first Euphoria episode “Trouble Don’t Always Last (Part 1: Rue)” was originally set to premiere on Monday, December 7. However, the folks at Binge delivered us the goods early and this first part became available from Friday, December 4.

The second special episode “Fuck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob (Part 2: Jules)” will be available on Monday, January 25, 2021.

You can sign up for a 14-day trial and then pay only $10 a month.

You can also catch all eight episodes from Euphoria’s first season streaming on Binge. If you haven’t seen it, catch up now so you know what all the fuss is about!

This article has been updated since its original publish date.