The Bear: When Everyone’s Latest TV Obsession Is Coming to Australia

Everyone’s latest entertainment obsession, The Bear, is a new Chicago-based TV series that some have called the best TV series of the year. Not only has The Bear inspired a surge of online thirsting over its lead, Jeremy Allen White, but it’s seemingly capturing the hearts and attention of critics and audiences alike, with its Rotten Tomatoes ranking currently sitting at 100 per cent.

If you’re interested in learning everything about The Bear and how to watch it in Australia, here’s your guide.

What’s The Bear about?

Before you ask, no, it’s not about grizzlies (or any kind of wild bear, for that matter). Rather, The Bear is about a family-owned sandwich shop and the trials of managing a small business, along with painful family traumas. The synopsis reads as follows:

A young chef from the fine dining world comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide. As Carmy fights to transform both the shop and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveals itself as his chosen family.

Who is in the cast?

As we mentioned earlier, Jeremy Allen White (Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto) is your leading man in The Bear – and now, it appears he is the leading man in everyone’s romantic lives, too.

Moving on, other key members of the cast include Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who plays Richard ‘Richie’ Jerimovich, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu, Abby Elliott as Natalie ‘Sugar’ Berzatto, Lionel Boyce as Marcus and Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina.

The series was created by Christopher Storer.

Show me a trailer for The Bear

Interested yet? Thought so. If you’d like to get a sense of the energy of this series, check out the trailer for The Bear here. Basically, it’s a recipe made up of heart, hardship and good food.

How can I watch The Bear in Australia?

Ah, this age-old question. When can I watch the current ‘it’ series in Australia? The FX series dropped in the States back in June 2022, and we’ve been waiting patiently for The Bear since.

Thankfully, we’ve caught wind that The Bear will be landing on Disney+ in Australia as of August 31, 2022. Not too long, pals.

Can we expect seconds?

The first season of The Bear has eight 30-minute episodes to it, so you’ll probably blast through that pretty quickly. The good news is that it’s been reported FX has confirmed a second season of the series is on the way, so if you’re hungry for more, you will be fed, kids.

