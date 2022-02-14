Moon Knight: What Is Marvel’s Dark New Disney+ Series All About?

Marvel had a stacked slate of releases in 2021 and it isn’t slowing down this year. One of the many Marvel TV shows making its way to Disney+ this year is Moon Knight, which will introduce us to a new and mysterious vigilante.

Here’s what we know about Moon Knight so far.

Who is Moon Knight?

So, who exactly is Moon Knight?

Moon Knight is a vigilante crime-fighter with a supernatural twist. Under the hood is a man named Marc Spector who was once left for dead in the desert while working as a mercenary and was revived by an Ancient Egyptian moon god.

In terms of powers, the character bears a lot of similarities with Batman. He employs expert martial arts skills combined with high tech gadgets to take on foes, but in some storylines, he has exhibited superhuman strength and endurance during different phases of the moon.

Spector also represents a big step forward for representation in the MCU as the character in the comics is both Jewish and suffers from dissociative identity disorder.

Moon Knight has a long history in Marvel comics, first appearing in Werewolf By Night (another title soon to be adapted on Disney+) and eventually crossing paths with the likes of Spider-Man, the Avengers and other Marvel superheroes.

What do we know about Moon Knight on Disney+?

The Disney+ series featuring Moon Knight was announced three years ago at San Diego Comic-Con. At the time we didn’t know much about the new show and, to be honest, we still don’t.

Marvel has revealed that Moon Knight will be a “new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.”

The official synopsis for the show uncovers a bit more, saying:

[Moon Knight] follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Who is in the cast?

Leading the cast of Moon Knight as Marc Spector is Oscar Isaac, stepping into his first Marvel role since X-Men: Apocalypse (which we do not speak of).

The other cast members we know of are May Calamawy and Ethan Hawke, whose roles haven’t been announced. Many have assumed that Hawke will be playing the villain of the series.

Jeremy Slater (The Umbrella Academy) is the head writer on Moon Knight which is directed by Mohamed Diab along with Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

Is there a trailer?

The first Moon Knight trailer debuted along with the NFL Super Wild Card game in the U.S. on January 18.

Adding to the excitement of the new series, Disney+ dropped a new trailer for Moon Knight as a Super Bowl ad. Pretty damn epic. You can check that out below.

A first look at the show is also available in Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special which is streaming on Disney+ now.

From all the clips shown so far, it looks like Moon Knight will be a darker and more violent story than Marvel has done before. The story appears to be leaning heavily into the impact that issues like insomnia and dissociative identity disorder can have.

Ethan Hawke also seems to be playing some sort of religious leader. The actor has compared his role to that of David Koresh in the past so perhaps we’ll be seeing a full-on cult forming in Moon Knight.

When and where can you watch Moon Knight?

Along with the first trailer, Marvel officially announced Moon Knight will release on March 30, 2022.

Like all Marvel Studios’ series, the show will stream exclusively on Disney+ in Australia.

The series will have six episodes, which we can assume will follow the weekly schedule of other Marvel series. This means Aussies will be able to watch new Moon Knight episodes each Wednesday at around 6 pm AEST.

We’ll keep you posted on any relevant news as we learn more about Moon Knight.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.