Every Marvel TV Series Coming to Disney+ in 2021 and Beyond

Can you believe we’ve had Disney+ for two years already? Over the weekend the streaming service celebrated its second anniversary with Disney+ Day. The special event brought new premieres to the platform and gave us a look at all the exciting new content to come to Disney+. One branch that got lots of attention was Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series.

The Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special can be viewed exclusively on Disney+ now. If you’d rather read a breakdown of what’s coming, we’ve got you covered.

Here are all the new Marvel Disney+ series coming out in 2021 and beyond.

All the Marvel series coming to Disney+

Hawkeye

It’s already been a big year for Disney+ with the releases of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and What If…?. The final Marvel slot of 2021 is being taken up with Hawkeye.

In his own six-part series, Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), returns for a Christmas adventure. He recruits the help of a new friend, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to tackle a threat from his past.

Release date: November 24, 2021

Ms. Marvel

The teenage comic book hero Kamala Khan is making her way into the MCU with Ms. Marvel. The series is one of the few Marvel titles with a young adult focus and stars newcomer Iman Vellani in the lead role.

Here’s the synopsis from Marvel.

Ms. Marvel introduces viewers to Kamala, a 16-year old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer, and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers — and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world — that is until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.

After starring in her own series we’ll see Kamala Khan again in The Marvels.

Release date: Mid-2022

Moon Knight

Marvel’s expanding and diverse roster brings Moon Knight into the fold. The first footage from the series shows Oscar Isaac in the lead role as he jumps across buildings, pounds people to a pulp and faces some truly creepy supernatural forces.

Here’s what we can expect from the synopsis:

Moon Knight is a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.

Release date: 2022

She-Hulk

You’ve heard of the Hulk, but have you heard of She-Hulk? You’ll find both in the Disney+ series as Mark Ruffalo returns as Bruce Banner and the queen of transformations, aka Tatiana Maslany (I mean have you seen her in Orphan Black?), takes on the role of Jennifer Walters.

Here’s the description from Marvel:

She-Hulk follows Jennifer, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. She-Hulk will welcome a host of Marvel characters to the series, including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth.

Release date: 2022

Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion adapts one of Marvel’s most infamous comic book storylines. With the return of the mysterious Skrulls, it will be harder than ever to tell who is who.

The series stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel. The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

Disney+ Day gave us our first look at a new logo for the series as well as a shot of Samuel L. Jackson without an eye patch (!).

Release date: 2022

X-MEN ’97

If you miss the good old days of the X-Men animated series, then Disney+ has a treat for you.

Announced at Disney+ Day was X-MEN ’97, a new animated series exploring stories set in the same iconic ’90s timeline of the original.

Release date: 2023

Ironheart

Iron Man may be gone but his legacy lives on in the MCU. We don’t know much about Ironheart yet but it seems it will follow a similar story to that of the comics.

All Marvel can tell us is that Riri Williams (played by Dominique Throne) is a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armour since Iron Man. It’s an intriguing tease, that’s for sure.

Release date: TBA

I Am Groot

Everyone loves Groot, particularly when he was Baby Groot. Disney+ is giving the people what they want with a new series of shorts dedicated entirely to Baby Groot.

According to Marvel “the series of shorts follows Baby Groot’s glory days growing up, and getting into trouble, among the stars”.

Release date: TBA

What If…? Season 2

The MCU’s first foray into animated multiversal madness is coming back for a second season. What If..? Season 2 will pick up the story from the first season with more actors from the MCU reprising their roles.

The second season of the fan-favorite animated series. After enlisting the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop Infinity Ultron, The Watcher returns in Season 2 of What If…? to meet new heroes and explore more strange new worlds in the MCU’s ever-expanding Multiverse.

Release date: TBA

Echo

In Hawkeye’s most recent trailer you may have noticed a new face. Alaqua Cox will star as Maya Lopez in the series before she spins off into her own show Echo.

We don’t know a lot but the character in the comics has the ability to mimic another person’s movements and fighting style – kind of similar to Black Widow’s Taskmaster. She’s also deaf and Native American which both mark huge steps for diversity in the MCU.

Release date: TBA

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

Spider-Man is the word in the MCU right now as fans eagerly await Tom Holland’s third solo film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

After that, we’ll have even more Spider-Man to look forward to in Freshman Year. According to Marvel:

The animated series follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

Release date: TBA

Agatha: House of Harkness

Agatha Harkness was no doubt the breakout star from WandaVision earlier this year. Clearly, everyone at Marvel thought the same which is why we’ll see Kathryn Hahn headline her own Disney+ series as the witch.

Agatha: House of Harkness will reveal more about the character first introduced in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision. Jac Schaefer, who served as head writer and executive producer on WandaVision, returns for Agatha: House of Harkness. Be sure to hide all dogs named Sparky.

Release date: TBA

Marvel Zombies

If you liked the zombies in Marvel’s What If…? then you’ll want to tune in to the newly announced Marvel Zombies series.

The animated series from Marvel Studios reimagines the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge.

Release date: TBA

That’s certainly enough to keep us all busy on Disney+ over the next few years. If you’re yet to sign up for Disney+ what are you waiting for?

If you’re just as excited about superhero movies as you are Disney+ series, check out every upcoming movie on Marvel’s slate.