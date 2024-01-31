Everything Worth Watching on Major Aussie Streaming Services This Month

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re wondering what to watch these days, you’re not alone. We have so many streaming services, each with so many promising content offerings; where does one begin?

We’re officially in a new year with a fresh batch of content to watch, and many streamers have a vast array of new movies and series to look forward to.

We’re here to help your decision fatigue by breaking down all the best things you can watch on each Aussie streaming service throughout the month.

The best TV shows and movies to watch this month

What to watch on Netflix this month

One Day (February 8)

If you’re looking for something to fill the Normal People void in your life, One Day could be the answer you’re looking for. The series is based on the book by David Nicholls, which has also previously been a movie starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, which follows the romance between two people as they meet on the same day every year. The Netflix series stars Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall as main characters Em and Dexter.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (February 22)

Fans of Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series have been burned once before by a live-action adaptation. But Netflix’s TV series version seems to have all the right elements for success. Judging by trailers, it looks like the series will adapt many fan favourite moments, and the cast all seem to be nailing their characters.

If you’re unfamiliar, A:TLA is set in a world that is divided by four elements – water, earth, fire and air – with some people possessing the ability to bend these elements to their will, and the Avatar being the only one who has control of them all. When the new Avatar is found to be a 12-year-old boy, he goes on a journey through the four nations to master all the elements and stop the imposing Fire Lord.

It’s an excellent series, and hopes are high that the Netflix adaptation will be the same.

What else should you watch on Netflix?

Netflix is a massive content hub with hundreds of sub-genres and niches. We’ve collected our top picks in each category for you below.

What to watch on Stan this month

Three Women (February 16)

Three Women is an adaptation of Lisa Taddeo’s novel, which covers the sexual and emotional lives of three women from different backgrounds and parts of the USA. Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise, Betty Gilpin and Gabrielle Creevy star in the series.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (February 26)

Despite the mainline show having come to an end, what is dead may never die in The Walking Dead universe. The latest spin-off series, The Ones Who Live, follows the fate of departed characters Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), who attempt to find each other in the zombie-infested world.

What else is on Stan?

If none of these takes your fancy, we’ve curated a list of some of the best content, tips and tricks on Stan:

What to watch on Disney+ this month

The Marvels (February 7)

If you missed it in cinemas, Marvel’s last big movie of 2023 is coming to streaming in February. The Marvels is a continuation of three character’s stories – Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani) – who are forced to team up to stop a Kree revolutionary after an entanglement of their powers causes them to switch places.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 3 (February 21)

The animated Star Wars series The Bad Batch will come to an end in February with its third season, but it’s going out with a bang. Season 3 follows the elite clone troopers as they attempt to rescue their genetic sibling, Omega, from the clutches of the Empire. Some iconic Star Wars characters are hinted to appear in this season, such as Fennec Shand and Asaji Ventress.

Shōgun (February 27)

A new big-budget historical drama series is hitting Disney+ in February. Titled Shōgun, the series takes place in Feudal Japan in the 1600s, where Lord Yoshii Toranaga is facing a union of his enemies on the Council of Regents. Meanwhile, a European ship is found in a fishing village, carrying a secret that could tip the scales of power.

What else is worth watching on Disney+?

Disney+ is known for its many content hubs, which encapsulate the worlds of Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, but what should you watch out of all of that? We’ve broken it down for you.

What to watch on Binge this month

Feud: Capote vs The Swans (February 1)

Ryan Murphy’s Feud anthology series (which followed Bette Davis and Joan Crawford in season 1) returns to inspect another famous rivalry. This time, it is about Truman Capote’s relationships with the socialites of New York City, which he destroys after exposing their escapades in his novel, Answered Prayer, causing them all to seek vengeance against him.

What else is streaming on Binge?

Binge is home to plenty of great content, including the majority of HBO’s massive back catalogue. Here are some guides to all the great titles Binge has to offer:

What’s on Prime Video this month?

Mr and Mrs Smith (February 2)

The famed 2000s spy dramedy Mr and Mrs Smith is getting the TV treatment from Prime Video. The series stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, who star as the two lead spies, but in a twist on the original concept, the duo are forced to impersonate a married couple.

Bottoms (February 6)

I simply cannot write this list without recommending Bottoms, a movie that I believe everyone should watch.

The film is a refreshing take on the teen sex comedy, starring Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edeberi as best friends who start a fight club to impress their crushes on the cheerleading squad. It’s hilarious, absurd and packed with Sennott and Edeberi’s wit and chemistry.

What else is worth watching on Prime Video?

Prime Video Australia’s offerings can be quite different to the content in other countries, so we’ve picked some of our favourites you can watch locally below.

What to watch on Paramount+ this month

Halo – Season 2 (February 8)

Paramount’s big-budget video game adaptation, Halo, is back for a second season in February. The sci-fi series follows the war between the alien Covenant and the human super soldiers, the Spartans, led by the infamous Master Chief. In season 2, Master Chief tries to convince everyone of the threat of the Covenant but finds he is undermined by his new commander.

What else is on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is our newest streaming service in Australia, but it’s quickly bulking up its content offering. We’ve started a guide to streaming on Paramount+ for you below.

Apple TV+ this month

Constellation (February 21)

Apple TV+ has a new sci-fi psychological thriller coming our way in Feb. Constellation stars Noomi Rapace as an astronaut who makes a heroic journey back to Earth after a fatal accident on the International Space Station, only to find pieces of her life have changed significantly.

Masters of the Air (Now streaming)

Austin Butler stars in the new series from the producers of Band of Brothers, this time following the men inside a bomber known as the Flying Fortress who battle waves of German fighters during World War II.

What else is streaming on Apple TV+?

If you’re unaware of Apple TV+’s growing library of content, we’ve put together some suggestions for you below:

What’s new on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION?

In case you didn’t know, our parent company, Pedestrian Group, has launched a brand new television channel on 9Now, which streams a bunch of chaotic pop culture content for free 24/7.

Along with re-runs of cult classics like Jawbreaker and Fright Night there are awesome reality shows like Call Me Mother (which will fill the RuPaul’s Drag Race void in your life) and Murder House Flip (a renovation show for old crime scenes).

In February there are also some cool new additions to the channel, such as throwbacks to animated TV series Spectacular Spider-Man and Jackie Chan Adventures, and the comedy series about rapping duos Champaign ILL.

You can see some of our top recs for PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION here.

Sports streaming

Gone are the days when you needed an expensive cable subscription for sports. Many of our streaming services have branched out into the world of sports, including Kayo, Stan Sport, Optus Sport and free-to-air channels like Seven and Nine.

Check out our guide to find out all about the upcoming sports on streaming services.

When you’re done here, you can check out the full list of every single title streaming on Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION and Paramount+.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

