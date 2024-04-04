Here Are Amazon Australia’s Best Deals of the Week

Amazon is an online shopper’s dream. But, if you want the best prices on your favourite items, you’ll need to spend time scouring through the countless sales.
Not only are there hundreds, nay, thousands of sales running at any given time, the discounts are constantly being updated. So, if you’re sick of being swamped by Amazon deals, never fear. We’ve gone ahead and done all the hard work for you by finding some of the best sales available on Amazon Australia.
We’ll be updating this list every week to help keep you in the loop.
The best deals on Amazon Australia this week
Save yourself buying cans of compressed air every six months and use this cordless air duster instead.
Ecovacs DEEBOT X1 Turbo Robot Vacuum Cleaner
We love a deal on a robot vacuum cleaner, and this one from Ecovacs is a two-in-one vacuum and mop.
Make yourself some delicious fried rice or stir-fried veggies in this carbon steel wok.
These noise-cancelling earbuds are a great budget-friendly option when AirPods are a little too expensive.
This desk adjusts from sitting to standing at the push of a button, so you don’t need to break your back pulling on levers.
Davis & Waddell Electric Grill
This indoor grill has two tiers to help keep different food separate while you’re cooking.
These wool dryer balls will help your clothes dry faster and reduce static. Not only that, but they also have a super cute sheep design.
Foreo Luna Mini 2 Facial Cleansing Brush
Boost your skincare routine with this electric facial cleansing brush that has eight different intensities.
Joseph Joseph Compact Soap Dispenser
Joseph Joseph is known for its laundry hampers and high-tech bins, but the brand also does sleek-looking bathroom accessories like this soap dispenser.
