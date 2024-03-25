American Horror Story Delicate Part 2: Where to Watch Kim Kardashian’s Latest Show

If there’s one horror that has endured the test of time it’s Ryan Murphy’s anthology series, American Horror Story. First starting back in 2011, the series is now in its twelfth season and is returning to our screens imminently, so you might be curious to know where you can watch American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2.

Latest News on American Horror Story Delicate Part 2

Image: FX/Binge

March 2024: New Delicate Part 2 Trailer released

Just a few weeks before its release a trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 was released, with everyone buzzing over an intriguing kiss between Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian’s characters.

January 2024: Filming wraps

Filming for Season 12 of American Horror Story: Delicate was paused midway through last year due to the Hollywood writers and actors going on strike – for that reason, the season is split into two.

Following the guilds reaching a fair deal late last year, Emma Roberts’ Instagram post confirmed that filming had finally wrapped on the last episodes of AHS: Delicate on January 22.

September 2023: AHS Delicate Part 1 reviews are released

Everyone was eager to see how this latest season of American Horror Story would shape up. As it turned out, reviews were favourable, with the series receiving a 77 per cent approval rate by critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with many saying Kim Kardashian was the biggest reason to tune in.

Image: FX/Binge

Part 1 of American Horror Story: Delicate debuted on September 21 in Australia, with five episodes in total.

American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 is set to release just under six months later on April 4.

Where to watch American Horror Story

Part 1 of American Horror Story: Delicate is available to stream on Binge (Part 2 will follow shortly) with new episodes also airing on Fox Showcase weekly.

In fact, all twelve seasons of American Horror Story can be found on Binge, if you’re feeling like returning to one of the old seasons. Disney+ is also home to every season bar the latest one (AHS: Delicate).

American Horror Story Season 12 cast

Image: FX/Binge

As with most American Horror Story seasons, Delicate features a hot cast, pairing together many actors you may not have expected (or know you needed in your life).

Season 12 features AHS regular Emma Roberts, who returns after appearing in the Coven, Cult, Freak Show, Apocalypse and 1984 seasons. The twelfth season also marks the live-action acting debut of reality star Kim Kardashian.

Alongside the two stars are Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Denis O’Hare, Julia White, Maaz Ali and Cara Delevigne.

Is Kim Kardashian still in Part 2 of Season 12?

As was confirmed by the Part 2 trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate, Kim Kardashian’s character, Siobhan Corbyn, is still a big part of the back half.

Siobhan is Anna’s (Roberts) PR agent who, like the many spiders shown in the marketing for the series, is tangling quite a mysterious web around her client.

What is the plot for American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2?

Image: FX/Binge

The latest American Horror Story looks at the worlds of Hollywood acting and motherhood through a terrifying lens. The plot for the new season is described in the synopsis as:

In American Horror Story: Delicate, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott (Roberts) wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood.

Is AHS Delicate based on a book?

American Horror Story: Delicate does in fact draw from a book, that being Danielle Valentine’s Delicate Condition. The book, similar to the series, deals with ideas of pregnancy and motherhood and has been compared to Rosemary’s Baby.

Is there an American Horror Story Delicate trailer?

As teased above, Binge has released a trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 ahead of its debut. Take a look below!

We’ll keep this post updated with any news on Season 12 in the coming days. Otherwise, mark April 4 in your calendars, horror fans!

Lead Image Credit: FX/Binge