Heartbreak High Season 2: When Will We Get New Episodes and Who’s Enrolled This Year?

It’s time to get back to class, kids. Heartbreak High Season 2 is slated to hit television screens in 2024, so it’s time to dust off your notebooks and get prepared. If you’re keen to catch the upcoming season of the popular Aussie series, here’s everything you need to know.

Heartbreak High Season 2: What’s the story?

Picking up from where we left off in Season 1, the new year at Hartley High is looking like it’ll be as wild as the first. Here’s the synopsis of Heartbreak High Season 2, as shared by Netflix:

All our heroes are back for Term Two at the “lowest ranking school in the district.” But fresh hotties, a new sports teacher and a mystery assailant, throw any hopes for a peaceful term into disarray, while the race for school captain is seeing dirty tactics run rife through Hartley High. Yep… It’s Term 2 bitches, and it’s more chaotic than ever.

If you’re in need of a refresher for Season 1, here’s what we wrote about it when Season 2 was first confirmed:

Season 1 saw Amerie become an instant pariah at Hartley High after the secret map of sexual encounters, which she and her best friend Harper put together, was made public. The revelation also caused a friendship break-up between the two girls and caused Amerie to turn to new friends, like Quinni and Darren, as she tried to repair her reputation.

The end of Season 1 saw Amerie and Harper resolve their fight, but Ca$h wasn’t in such a good place after the finale. We’ll no doubt see the ramifications of all that’s happened in Season 2.

When is Heartbreak High Season 2?

Okay, get excited, people. New episodes for Heartbreak High are going to be landing on Netflix Australia as of April 11, 2024 – not long to wait!

Who is in the cast line up?

We have some fresh faces joining the school in 2024; those include Angus Sampson as the Head of P.E., Timothy Voss, Kartanya Maynard as celibacy-focused student Zoe Clarke, and Sam Rechner in the role of Rowan Callaghan – a cinema-loving country boy.

The above cast joins Heartbreak High Season 2 regulars Ayesha Madon, Chloé Hayden, Thomas Weatherall, James Majoos, Asher Yasbincek, Will McDonald, Gemma Chua-Tran, Bryn Chapman Parish, Sherry-Lee Watson, Brodie Townsend and Josh Heuston. Rachel House and Chika Ikogwe will also return as staff members Woodsy and Jojo.

Trailers

We don’t yet have any trailers for Season 2 of Heartbreak High, however, if you want to revisit Season 1, you can take a peek at the trailer for that one here:

We'll keep this article updated with the latest news on Heartbreak High so keep checking back!

Lead Image Credit: Netflix