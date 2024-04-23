TPG Has Changed the Prices for Almost All of Its NBN Plans

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While it doesn’t happen frequently, internet providers will change up the costs of their NBN plans. TPG is one of the latest providers to do this, having refreshed the pricing for its NBN plans just over a month ago. Some of these NBN plans have seen a slight price increase, while the cost of the provider’s faster connections has seen a considerable decrease.

We’ve taken a look at TPG’s new NBN prices, while also comparing its faster plans with what other internet providers are offering.

TPG’s new NBN pricing

Here’s how the prices for TPG’s NBN plans have changed:

NBN 12 – now $69.99 per month (up from $64.99 per month)

– now $69.99 per month (up from $64.99 per month) NBN 25 – now $74.99 per month (up from $69.99 per month)

– now $74.99 per month (up from $69.99 per month) NBN 50 – now $79.99 per month (up from $74.99 per month)

– now $79.99 per month (up from $74.99 per month) NBN 250 – now $94.99 per month (down from $124.99 per month)

– now $94.99 per month (down from $124.99 per month) NBN 1000 – now $104.99 per month (down from $144.99 per month

As you can see, some of TPG’s NBN plans have increased in price by $5 per month, while its two fastest connections – NBN 250 and NBN 1000 – have seen a considerable price drop. Since these are the biggest discounts, we’ll look at how these NBN plans compare with what other internet providers are offering below.

While TPG’s NBN 100 plan is the only connection without a price change, the provider is currently running an introductory discount deal for it. Instead of paying $89.99, you’ll pay $79.99 per month for the first six months of your connection. Considering that the standard price of TPG’s NBN 50 plan is $79.99 per month, that’s a pretty cracking deal.

Comparing NBN 250 plans

Despite TPG’s price drop, a few internet providers are offering introductory discounts which make them cheaper options in this speed tier.

Since TPG isn’t offering any form of discount, you’ll be paying a flat rate of $94.99 per month. However, when you compare this price to the full prices of other plans in this tier, TPG is one of the cheaper full-price options available.

If you want to keep your monthly internet bill as low as possible, we recommend changing your NBN plan every six months, so you can take advantage of the introductory discounts being offered by various internet providers. So, while TPG might not be the plan you start if you want to avoid paying $100 or more for a full-price NBN 250 plan, it’s a good option to swap to later on.

As far as NBN 250 deals go, Spintel has the overall cheapest NBN 250 option, which is being offered for $75 per month for the first six months. After this introductory period ends, you’ll be paying $85.95 per month. Spintel is reporting typical evening speeds of 211Mbps, which is a bit slower than TPG’s 232Mbps.

There’s also Southern Phone, which is offering its NBN 250 plan for $85 per month for the first six months of your connection. After this discount period ends, you’ll be paying $95 per month for this plan. What makes Southern Phone notable is that it’s reporting typical evening speeds of 250Mbps, making it ostensibly congestion-free.

Comparing NBN 1000 plans

Once again, TPG doesn’t have the cheapest plan on offer. However, it does have one of the cheapest full-price plans, making it a good option if you want to keep your monthly bill as low as possible in the long run. This may not be the plan you start with, but rather the one you swap to after you use up another provider’s introductory discount.

TPG’s NBN 1000 plan has typical evening speeds of 671Mbps, which makes this the third-fastest plan in this speed tier as well. For what it is worth, iiNet is also reporting typical evening speeds of 671Mbps but is a tad more expensive than TPG at $109.99 per month.

So what options are available if you want a cheaper and/or faster NBN 1000 plan?

Southern Phone currently has the cheapest NBN 1000 available. You’ll pay $95 per month for the first six months, and then $105 per month after that. Southern Phone is reporting typical evening speeds of 650Mbps, which isn’t too shabby either.

As far as the fastest NBN 1000 plan is concerned, Superloop is reporting typical evening speeds of 750Mbps. If you join Superloop, you’ll pay $99 per month for the first six months, and then $109 per month after that. The provider will also chuck in a free Amazon eero 6+ Wi-Fi router, as long as you stay connected for 18 months. If you leave Superloop within this period, you’ll need to pay a router clawback fee that’s worth $8 per remaining month (to a total of $144).

Telstra is reporting the second-fastest typical evening speeds of 700Mbps, but at $170 per month, this is the most expensive NBN 1000 plan available.

