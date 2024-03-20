Quiet on Set: How to Watch the Shocking Behind-the-Scenes Documentary

The new documentary series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV has been gaining plenty of attention lately due to the alleged revelations it poses about the environment that was created on some of Nickelodeon’s hit children’s TV series.

If you’re curious about the new docu-series and want to tune in, we’ve broken down everything you need to know, including where you can watch Quiet on Set.

How to watch Quiet on Set in Australia

Quiet on Set aired on Investigation Discovery and Max in the U.S. in mid March, but Aussies will have to wait a few weeks to see it.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is currently scheduled to release on Binge in Australia from April 20, 2024.

What is Quiet on Set about?

Quiet On Set is a four-part documentary series that investigates the behind-the-scenes environment on several Nickelodeon shows, with a particular focus on Dan Schneider’s tenure.

Schneider worked with Nickelodeon from 1993 and helped produce hit shows like The Amanda Show, Zoey 101, Drake & Josh and iCarly. In 2018, Nickelodeon severed ties with the producer after accusations came out about his behaviour, which included alleged misconduct, verbal abuse and gender discrimination.

The documentary also digs into the working environment behind the scenes on these shows, with a press release stating it reveals an “insidious environment rife with allegations of abuse, sexism, racism and inappropriate dynamics with its underage stars and crew.”

Many previous cast and crew members came forward to provide testimonies for the episodes, including actors Alexa Nikolas (Zoey 101), Giovonnie Samuels (All That), and Drake Bell (Drake & Josh), all speaking out in the series.

You can see the trailer for the series below.

Quiet on Set aims to spark awareness and fight for change in the children’s television industry. Jason Sarlanis, President at ID Linear and Streaming, said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter) that “The kids who grew up loving these shows are now a new generation of parents in their own right. Our hope is that Quiet on Set sparks meaningful conversations amongst families and positions them to not only have a better understanding of grooming, but all the complicated issues tackled in this documentary.”

Get the full story when Quiet on Set releases in Australia on April 20.

Lead Image Credit: Investigative Discovery/YouTube