Wrap Me in ALDI’s $30 Heated Winter Travel Blanket

As soon as we did away with daylight saving time in Australia it felt like the mercury dropped instantly. With that cooler weather you may be preparing to stock up on all sorts of household items that can help you keep warm in the coming months. ALDI has once again come to help us out with this, offering a range of winter Special Buys that will ensure your coziness.

Some highlights of the range include a heated throw blanket that is machine washable and comes with nine heat settings along with a heated travel blanket that is soft and cosy as well as portable thanks to its detachable power cable – ideal for camping or just for wrapping yourself in as you wander around the house. There’s also a selection of heaters, plus an electric heated clothes airer that contains 20 heated rails for a quick dry of your winter washing. The best part is that nothing in the range will cost you over $150.

ALDI Winter Warmer Special Buys full range

If you’d like to peruse the full lineup of items included in ALDI’s winter Special Buys we’ve dropped all the products for you below.

Heated Throw Blanket – $34.99

Heated Travel Blanket 12V – $29.99

De’Longhi Ceramic Tower – $139

De’Longhi Ceramic Capsule Heater – $64.99

Compact Circulating Heater – $39.99

Electric Heated Clothes Airer – $59.99

ALDI’s Winter Special Buys will be in store on Saturday April 27th and, as always, they will only be available while stocks last. If you’d like to ensure that your favourite item is in stock for heading on down to your local ALDI, check the Special Buys Delays page on the website first.

Alongside the winter range, ALDI’s Special Buys this weekend include a selection of tech products such as smart watches, vinyl record players and mobile phone accessories. Take a look here.

Lead Image Credit: ALDI Australia/iStock