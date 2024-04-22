24 of the Best Products to Shop During Amazon Australia’s Beauty Week Sale

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Amazon Australia stocks a huge range of beauty products at any one time, including makeup, skincare, haircare and nail care. While the brands aren’t always high-end, it’s hard to deny that a good drugstore dupe is worth getting your hands on.

From Maybelline’s beloved mascaras, to the cult-favourite Thayers hydrating and calming toners, these products are not only effective, but also cheap, and the perfect foray into the world of beauty, skincare and haircare.

Currently, Amazon is running ‘Beauty Week‘, a sale on beauty products from popular drugstore brands like NYX Cosmetics, L’Oreal Paris, and Essie. Here’s what’s on sale.

Best Skincare Sales From Amazon Australia’s Beauty Week

Best Makeup Sales From Amazon Australia’s Beauty Week

Best Haircare Sales From Amazon Australia’s Beauty Week

Best Nailcare Sales From Amazon Australia’s Beauty Week

Image credit: Garnier/NYX Professional Makeup