24 of the Best Products to Shop During Amazon Australia’s Beauty Week Sale
Amazon Australia stocks a huge range of beauty products at any one time, including makeup, skincare, haircare and nail care. While the brands aren’t always high-end, it’s hard to deny that a good drugstore dupe is worth getting your hands on.

From Maybelline’s beloved mascaras, to the cult-favourite Thayers hydrating and calming toners, these products are not only effective, but also cheap, and the perfect foray into the world of beauty, skincare and haircare.

Currently, Amazon is running ‘Beauty Week‘, a sale on beauty products from popular drugstore brands like NYX Cosmetics, L’Oreal Paris, and Essie. Here’s what’s on sale.

Best Skincare Sales From Amazon Australia’s Beauty Week

Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water, $9.35 (usually $24.99)
amazon beauty
L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler Eye Serum, $24.48 (usually $54.99)
Garnier SkinActive Charcoal Serum, $14.87 (usually $36.99)
amazon beauty
Thayers Witch Hazel Facial Toner, $8.49 (usually $16.95)
L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Day Cream, $21.25 (usually $54.99)
amazon beauty
Thayers Hydrating Milky Cleanser, $12.74 (usually $24.99)
Best Makeup Sales From Amazon Australia’s Beauty Week

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, $11.04 (usually $25.99)
amazon beauty
NYX Cosmetics Angel Veil Primer, $22.48 (usually $26.99)
Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation, from $11.05 (usually $25.99)
amazon beauty
NYX Cosmetics Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Contour Concealer, $11.21 (usually $21.99)
Maybelline Tattoo Studio Eyeliner Ink Pen, $9.77 (usually $22.99)
amazon beauty
NYX Cosmetics Fat Lip Oil, $11.03 (usually $19.99)
Best Haircare Sales From Amazon Australia’s Beauty Week

Bondi Boost HG Shampoo, $26.36 (usually $32.95)
amazon beauty
L’Oreal Paris Elvive Bond Repair Serum, $12.47 (usually $29.99)
Garnier Fructis Banana Hair Food, $5.94 (usually $13.99)
amazon beauty
L’Oreal Paris Elvive Moisture Plump Serum, $9.35 (usually $21.99)
L’Oreal Paris Magic Retouch Root Concealer Spray, $7.65 (usually $17.99)
amazon beauty
Philips Hair Dryer, $91.99 (usually $109)
Best Nailcare Sales From Amazon Australia’s Beauty Week

Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish, $15.20 (usually $17.99)
amazon beauty
Essie Nail Strengthener, $12.56 (usually $17.95)
Essie Nail Polish, $11.89 (usually $15.99)
amazon beauty
Essie Expressie Fast Dry Nail Polish, $11.89 (usually $13.99)
Essie Stay Longer Top Coat, $10.49 (usually $20.99)
amazon beauty
Essie Nail Polish,$10.61 (usually $13.99)
