Everything Worth Watching on Major Aussie Streaming Services This Month

If you’re wondering what to watch these days, you’re not alone. We have so many streaming services, each with so many promising content offerings; where does one begin?

We’re officially in a new year with a fresh batch of content to watch, and many streamers have a vast array of new movies and series to look forward to.

We’re here to help your decision fatigue by breaking down all the best things you can watch on each Aussie streaming service throughout the month.

What to watch on Netflix this month

Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda (March 5)

Australian stand-up comic Hannah Gadsby rarely misses in their live shows, which deconstruct ideas of gender, sexuality and social power in the most hilarious ways. Gender Agenda brings Gadsby together with a lineup of genderqueer talent.

Damsel (March 8)

Before Stranger Things S5, Millie Bobby-Brown will be seen on Netflix again in the original film Damsel. Bobby-Brown stars as the princess of the story who agrees to marry a handsome prince only to find out it was all a trap and she is forced to survive after being thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon.

3 Body Problem (March 21)

The next expansive genre series from the Game of Thrones creatives is an adaptation of Liu Cixin’s speculative sci-fi novel, 3 Body Problem. The series explores the ramifications of a fateful decision made following the Chinese Cultural Revolution, which forces humanity to come together to save the future against an impossible threat. If you’re looking for a new sci-fi series to get hooked on, this is the one.

What else should you watch on Netflix?

Netflix is a massive content hub with hundreds of sub-genres and niches. We’ve collected our top picks in each category for you below.

What to watch on Stan this month

Population 11 (March 14)

Stan’s new original series Population 11 is inspired by true events, following a man who goes missing from an outback town with a population of just 12 and his estranged son who travels from the U.S. to find him.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (new episodes weekly)

Despite the mainline show having come to an end, what is dead never dies in The Walking Dead universe. The latest spin-off series, The Ones Who Live, follows the fate of departed characters Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), who attempt to find each other in the zombie-infested world.

What else is on Stan?

If none of these takes your fancy, we’ve curated a list of some of the best content, tips and tricks on Stan:

What to watch on Disney+ this month

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (March 15)

No one has been able to stop thinking, hearing or seeing anything but Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour for the past month as it visited our shores and if you’re in a PTSD (Post Taylor Swift Depression), it will soon be cured by the arrival of the concert film on Disney+. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) includes four extra acoustic songs as well as ‘Cardigan’.

X-Men ’97 (March 2024)

Fans of the X-Men: The Animated Series from the 90s are getting a sequel series thirty years later in X-Men ’97. The new Disney+ series utilises the same animation style, characters and costumes with fresh storylines, following the superhero group as they forge ahead after the death of Professor X.

Shōgun (new episodes weekly)

A new big-budget historical drama series is hitting Disney+ in February. Titled Shōgun, the series takes place in Feudal Japan in the 1600s, where Lord Yoshii Toranaga is facing a union of his enemies on the Council of Regents. Meanwhile, a European ship is found in a fishing village, carrying a secret that could tip the scales of power.

What else is worth watching on Disney+?

Disney+ is known for its many content hubs, which encapsulate the worlds of Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, but what should you watch out of all of that? We’ve broken it down for you.

What to watch on Binge this month

Apples Never Fall (March 14)

Aussie author Liane Moriarty’s expansive line-up of novels strikes again with Apples Never Fall. The TV adaptation stars Annette Bening as the matriarch of the Delaney family, who suddenly goes missing, causing her four children to piece together everything they thought they knew about their parents. This is definitely one for the Nine Perfect Strangers and Big Little Lies fans!

Oppenheimer (March 22)

It’s been many months since Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was released on the big screen, but the hype hasn’t died down – particularly with the film poised to sweep at the Oscars. If you’d like to catch up or rewatch the historical epic you can now do so from the comfort of your couch.

What else is streaming on Binge?

Binge is home to plenty of great content, including the majority of HBO’s massive back catalogue. Here are some guides to all the great titles Binge has to offer:

What’s on Prime Video this month?

Ricky Stanicky (March 7)

Zac Efron leads this new comedy about three friends who created the imaginary “Ricky Stanicky”, a friend who they could use as an excuse to engage in immature activities without the suspicion of their spouses. Until they do start to get suspicious and his friends must scramble to prove he is real by hiring a washed-up actor.

What else is worth watching on Prime Video?

Prime Video Australia’s offerings can be quite different to the content in other countries, so we’ve picked some of our favourites you can watch locally below.

What to watch on Paramount+ this month

Ferrari (March 24)

March is a great month to catch up on the movies you missed at cinemas and that includes Ferrari. Adam Driver stars as the Italian race car driver and entrepreneur, Enzo Ferrari, in a period of his life where bankruptcy looms over the company he fought so hard to create.

Halo – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

Paramount’s big-budget video game adaptation, Halo, is back for a second season in February. The sci-fi series follows the war between the alien Covenant and the human super soldiers, the Spartans, led by the infamous Master Chief. In season 2, Master Chief tries to convince everyone of the threat of the Covenant but finds he is undermined by his new commander.

What else is on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is our newest streaming service in Australia, but it’s quickly bulking up its content offering. We’ve started a guide to streaming on Paramount+ for you below.

Apple TV+ this month

Palm Royale (March 20)

We still have a while to wait for The White Lotus season 3, but in the meantime, Palm Royale looks like it may just fill that void.

The period comedy series is set in 1969 and follows a woman’s ambitions to cross social classes and earn a spot at America’s most exclusive table – Palm Beach society. Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Kaia Gerber, Amber Chardae Robinson and Carol Burnett star in the TV show.

What else is streaming on Apple TV+?

If you’re unaware of Apple TV+’s growing library of content, we’ve put together some suggestions for you below:

What’s new on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION?

In case you didn’t know, our parent company, Pedestrian Group, has launched a brand new television channel on 9Now, which streams a bunch of chaotic pop culture content for free 24/7.

Along with re-runs of cult classics like Jawbreaker and Fright Night there are awesome reality shows like Call Me Mother (which will fill the RuPaul’s Drag Race void in your life) and Murder House Flip (a renovation show for old crime scenes).

In March there are some great LGBTQIA+ additions for Mardi Gras season, including Two Queers Comedy Festival and the docuseries My First Time.

You can see some of our top recs for PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION here.

Sports streaming

Gone are the days when you needed an expensive cable subscription for sports. Many of our streaming services have branched out into the world of sports, including Kayo, Stan Sport, Optus Sport and free-to-air channels like Seven and Nine.

Check out our guide to find out all about the upcoming sports on streaming services.

When you’re done here, you can check out the full list of every single title streaming on Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION and Paramount+.

