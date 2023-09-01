Everything Worth Watching on Aussie Streaming Services This Month

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re wondering what to watch these days, you’re not alone. We have so many streaming services, each with so many promising content offerings; where does one begin?

We’re here to help by breaking down all the best things you can watch on each Aussie streaming service throughout the month.

The best TV shows and movies to watch this month

What to watch on Netflix this month

ONE PIECE (Streaming now)

This one is technically an August release, but because it’s so recent we feel the need to shout-out Netflix’s ONE PIECE. The live-action adaptation of the anime seems to have finally broken the curse, bringing the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew to the screen in a fun and faithful way.

Sex Education – Season 4 (September 21)

Sex Education returns this month for its final (sob) season. The raunchy, funny, high school series ends things in style as the students of Moordale receive a culture shock at their new school and try to find a way to continue their previous activities.

What to watch on Stan this month

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (September 11)

If you’re wondering how Daryl Dixon ended up in France in his new The Walking Dead spin-off series, you’re not the only one; Daryl himself is wondering!

After waking up in Paris, Daryl finds himself trying to survive amongst a number of dangerous European factions as he tries to piece together how he got there.

C*A*U*G*H*T – Season 1 (September 28)

Stan’s new comedy C*A*U*G*H*T stars big names like Travis Fimmel, Bryan Brown and Susan Sarandon. The series follows a group of Australian soldiers who are sent to retrieve a confidential file and are captured by freedom fighters and end up going viral on social media.

Read our interview with the cast.

What to watch on Disney+ this month

The Little Mermaid (2023) (September 6)

If you missed Disney’s live-action reboot of The Little Mermaid earlier this year, you can catch it at home on Disney+ this month. The movie brings the classic story of Ariel, a mermaid who dreams of more than life under the sea, to the screen with Halle Bailey in the lead role and Melissa McCarthy as the villainous Ursula.

Ahsoka (New episodes weekly)

More major Star Wars animated characters make the jump to live-action in Ahsoka, which follows the journey of Rosario Dawson’s rebel Jedi as she hunts down Grand Admiral Thrawn with the help of friends, including Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead).

Read our review of the series here.

What to watch on Binge this month

American Horror Story: Delicate – Season 12 (September 21)

Ryan Murphy’s chilling horror series returns this month. Series regulars like Emma Roberts are on board as well as newcomers Kim Kardashian (in her scripted series debut) and Cara Delevigne.

The plot is still under wraps except for a few creepy posters featuring giant spiders, but it’s believed to be inspired by the seminal horror film Rosemary’s Baby and is based on the upcoming novel by Danielle Valentine, Delicate Condition.

What’s on Prime Video this month?

The Wheel of Time – Season 2 (September 1)

Prime Video’s epic fantasy series The Wheel of Time returns for a second season as it continues to adapt Robert Jordan’s series of novels.

In Season 2, the group is split up following the events of the season finale. Moiraine has lost her powers, Rand has faked his death, and Mat is in captivity. Meanwhile, Perrin is seeking the Horn of Valere and Egwene, and Nynaeve have become novices at the White Tower. All seems well, but new factions and the looming threat of the Dark One brings up new conflicts.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick (September 22)

Fans of John Wick can enjoy The Continental, a limited series of movie-length episodes depicting the backstory of the famous Continental Hotel – a haven for assassins. Set in an alternate version of the 1970s, The Continental shows a young Winston Scott’s rise to power.

Gen V – Season 1 (September 29)

If you’re sick of waiting for a new season of The Boys, you’ll definitely want to check out Gen V. Set in the same universe, Gen V explores a university for superheroes, which features a range of intriguing new characters and a series of bloody hazing rituals to make it to the top.

What to watch on Paramount+ this month

Babylon (September 8)

Paramount’s big blockbuster release from earlier this year, Babylon, has finally made it to its streaming service.

The movie, starring our own Margot Robbie, is a wild and flamboyant look at the world of Hollywood in the 1920s and how those within adapt to the shift from silent movies to sound and colour.

Special Ops: Lioness – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

From the creator of Yellowstone, Special Ops: Lioness stars Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldana and Morgan Freeman in a thrilling crime drama. The story follows the Lioness Engagement Team – a top-notch group dedicated to taking down a terrorist organisation from the inside.

Apple TV+ this month

Morning Wars – Season 3

Morning Wars may have missed the mark in Season 2, but things are ramping up for a pretty exciting third season.

In Season 3, Jon Hamm is welcomed into the fold as a new corporate titan with his eyes on UBA. Alex and Bradley have to continue to make moves to cement their status in a changing landscape at the network.

Sports streaming

Gone are the days when you needed an expensive cable subscription for sports. Many of our streaming services have branched out into the world of sports, including Kayo, Stan Sport, Optus Sport and free-to-air channels like Seven and Nine.

Check out our guide to find out all about the upcoming sports on streaming services.

