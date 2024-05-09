Wednesday Season 2 Release Date: When Will We See It on Netflix?

A solo series based on one of The Addams Family’s most popular characters was always a safe bet, but did anyone really expect a show about Wednesday Addams to become Netflix’s most popular English language TV series of all time? The spin-off blew expectations out of the water and now all anyone can ask is what is the release date for Season 2 of Wednesday?

Latest Wednesday Season 2 news and rumours

April 2024: Filming on Season 2 starts

After being pushed back due to the Hollywood guild strikes in 2023, Netflix confirmed on April 8 that season 2 of Wednesday was finally in production, with filming starting in Ireland.

February 2024: Jenna Ortega hints at Wednesday S2 plot

Plot details for Wednesday are scarce, but in an interview with Vanity Fair, Jenna Ortega (who stars as Wednesday Addams) hinted at the supernatural world “expanding” in Season 2:

“Reading scripts has been exciting, seeing all of the new characters that are coming in. We’re definitely expanding on the supernatural world. Our show had all sorts of werewolves and vampires and da-ta-da. And I think we expand on that a little bit,” she said.

Earlier in the year, Netflix confirmed its slate of TV series that will return in 2024, and sadly Wednesday was not on the list. This means a 2025 release date is more likely for the hit series, which does make sense given that the sophomore season hasn’t even begun shooting.

November 2023: Wednesday filming locations change

While Wednesday initially filmed its gothic locations in Romania, Deadline confirmed the production would be moving locations to Ireland for season 2.

“Romania was an amazing place to shoot creatively, but challenging in a lot of ways,” executive producer Steve Stark said.

When is Wednesday Season 2 coming out?

A specific release date for Wednesday Season 2 has not been announced, but we do have some predictions.

Deadine reported that Season 2 is expected to begin production in late April 2024 (which turned out to be true). As mentioned, Netflix also confirmed Wednesday that Season 2 is not on its 2024 slate, so it seems 2025 is the year to expect more of the hit series.

This release date delay is somewhat expected given the writer’s and actor’s guild strikes in Hollywood last year, which slowed down basically all the major movies and TV series.

When was Wednesday Season 2 confirmed?

Showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Miller told Tudum in January 2023 that Wednesday would be back for more.

“We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky, spooky world of Nevermore,” they said.

Wednesday Season 2: Trailer

With filming on Season 2 just starting we don’t have a trailer or even a glimpse of Wednesday Season 2. You can revisit the trailer for the first season below.

Wednesday Season 2: Cast

Wednesday featured an all-star cast, with famous faces taking on the classic Addams Family characters, as well as a bunch of new characters introduced into the world of Nevermore.

The main cast members who are confirmed to be back for season 2 are:

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday Addams

Emma Myers – Enid Sinclair

Joy Sunday – Bianca Barclay

Georgie Farmer – Ajax Petropolus

Luis Guzmán – Gomez Addams

Catherine Zeta-Jones – Morticia Addams

Fred Armisen – Uncle Fester

Isaac Ordonez – Pugsley Addams

Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nayao – Deputy Ritchie Santiago

Netflix also confirmed a number of new series regular for season 2 playing new characters, including Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter and Noah Taylor. Confirmed guest starts for Wednesday season 2 include Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo and Joonas Suotamo.

Will Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White feature in season 2?

Since Wednesday’s release in 2022 some controversy has come out about a few of the cast members.

Jenna Ortega copped some criticism for comments she made on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast in March 2023, in which it appeared she disregarded some of the script and production choices in favour of her own.

“There was (sic) times on that set where I even became almost unprofessional, in a sense, where I just started changing lines. The script supervisor thought that I was going with something, and then I would have to sit down with the writers and they would be like, ‘Wait, what happened to the scene?’ And I would to have to go through and explain why I couldn’t do certain things,” she explained.

Even with that stirring up some negative commentary in the industry, Ortega is the face and heart of Wednesday and the series won’t continue without her. She’s also picked up an executive produce role for Season 2, which will give her more official creative sway.

The outlook is less bright for Percy Hynes White, who portrayed Xavier Thorpe in the first season. The actor was accused of alleged sexual assault at a party in Toronto, by multiple women who claimed to know him in high school. The actor released a statement claiming these accusations were false.

The Daily Mail reported in September 2023 that Netflix had chosen to write out Hynes White from Season 2 of Wednesday, making his return seem unlikely. This was seemingly confirmed when Netflix posted a cast photo to celebrate the start of filming on season 2 and Hynes White was noticeably absent.

What is Wednesday About? Here’s the plot for Season 2

Wednesday is a modern spin-off, focusing on the iconic eldest child of the Addams Family, Wednesday Addams, in her high school years. After being expelled from another school, her family decides to send her to a boarding school in Vermont, Nevermore Academy, which is a home for monstrous outcasts. While there Wednesday struggles to connect with her fellow classmates, grapple with her growing psychic abilities and solve a murder mystery.

The ending of Season 1 revealed that the Hyde that had been killing students at the school was none other than Wednesday’s friend and love interest, Tyler. However, Tyler was a pawn of Ms. Thornhill, who was actually secretly Laurel Gates, and desired to resurrect Joseph Crackstone to wipe out all the outcasts. With the help of her new friends, Wednesday is able to put a stop to their plans (for now), and the series ends with Nevermore Academy closing for the semester. However, not all loose ends have been tied up with a mysterious stalker on the loose, which may lay the foundations for Season 2’s mystery.

Speaking during Tudum’s Global Fan Event last year, the cast confirmed that a new member of the Addams Family would be joining the upcoming season, but stopped short of revealing who.

Will there be a Wednesday spin-off?

In December of 2023, Deadline confirmed that Netflix was looking at expanding the Wednesday universe with a spin-off series. The new show would centre on Fred Armisen’s Uncle Fester, who guested in just one episode of Wednesday’s first season. One of the character’s notable traits is his power to generate electricity.

Wednesday Season 2: Filming location

As mentioned above, Wednesday will shift its filming location in Season 2 to Ireland. Steve Stark told Deadline that “London or Ireland were two choices. The main reason for me was I shot 113 episodes of Vikings in Ireland. Love Ireland. We got an amazing deal at the same studio we shot Vikings in. Vikings is probably ending, so we moved back in there.”

Filming for Season 1 of the show took place in Romania, featuring gothic locations including Cantacuzino Castle, Casa Monteoru, Casa Niculescu-Dorobantu, and Bucharest Botanical Garden.

Where will Wednesday Season 2 be available to watch?

Wednesday is a Netflix original series and did so well for the streamer that it became its most-watched English-language TV series of all time and scored multiple Primetime Emmy nominations.

It’s a no-brainer that the streaming service will be holding on to it tightly going forward and Season 2 of Wednesday will find a home on Netflix, alongside Season 1, once it is completed.

We’ll keep you posted on any fresh Wednesday Season 2 news in the coming months.

