Everything Worth Watching on Aussie Streaming Services This Month

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re wondering what to watch these days, you’re not alone. We have so many streaming services, each with so many promising content offerings; where does one begin?

We’re here to help by breaking down all the best things you can watch on each Aussie streaming service throughout the month.

The best TV shows and movies to watch this month

What to watch on Netflix this month

Heartstopper – Season 2 (August 3)

The TV adaptation of Alice Oseman’s heartwarming queer webcomic continues with the release of Heartstopper Season 2. In the new season, Nick and Charlie’s relationship is tested as Nick deals with the complications of coming out, and the group takes a school trip to the city of love, Paris.

Heart of Stone (August 11)

Gal Gadot leads Netflix’s new original movie Heart of Stone as an intelligence operative who races to stop a hacker from stealing a powerful asset from her global peacekeeping agency.

For everything else coming to Netflix this month, check out our full list.

What else should you watch on Netflix?

Image: Netflix

Netflix is a massive content hub with hundreds of sub-genres and niches. We’ve collected our top picks in each category for you below.

Start streaming on Netflix.

What to watch on Stan this month

Billions – Season 7 (August 12)

The seventh and final season of Billions has arrived this month to fill that Succession hole in your hearts. The last season sees the return of Damian Lewis as Bobby Axelrod and pushes all alliances to the breaking point in a final fight for power on Wall Street.

Heels – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

The wrestling drama Heels returns in July and will pick up in the fallout between brothers Jack (Stephan Amell) and Ace (Alexander Ludwig) Spade after the DWL’s big show at the State Fair. The new season forces their family wrestling business into the modern era as they explore a possible business deal with a new streaming service.

Read our interview with the cast.

What else is on Stan?

Image: Stan

If none of these takes your fancy, we’ve curated a list of some of the best content, tips and tricks on Stan:

Start streaming on Stan.

What to watch on Disney+ this month

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (August 2)

If you missed the Guardian’s final outing in GotG Vol. 3 earlier this year, you can enjoy the film from the comfort of your home this month. The third film in James Gunn’s trilogy delves into Rocket Raccoon’s past as the group race to save their friend from the clutches of the High Evolutionary.

Read our review of the film here.

Only Murders in the Building – Season 3 (August 8)

Your favourite neighbours and podcasters are back to solve another murder in Only Murders in the Building Season 3. The new season introduces a list of new victims and suspects, including Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep (!!).

Ahsoka (August 23)

More major Star Wars animated characters make the jump to live-action in Ahsoka, which follows the journey of Rosario Dawson’s rebel Jedi as she hunts down Grand Admiral Thrawn, with the help of friends, including Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead).

What else is worth watching on Disney+?

Image: Secret Invasion/Disney+

Disney+ is known for its many content hubs, which encapsulate the worlds of Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, but what should you watch out of all of that? We’ve broken it down for you.

Start streaming on Disney+.

What to watch on Binge this month

M3GAN (August 12)

Barbie may be the doll on everyone’s minds right now, but who could forget our horror queen, M3GAN? The horror movie follows an aunt who becomes the unexpected caretaker of her niece and tries to aid her grief with a new prototype doll named M3GAN, which is designed to be a child’s best friend.

What else is streaming on Binge?

Image: HBO Max/Binge

Binge is home to plenty of great content, including the majority of HBO’s massive back catalogue. Here are some guides to all the great titles Binge has to offer:

Start streaming on Binge.

What’s on Prime Video this month?

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (August 4)

Filmed right here in Australia, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is sure to be a hit with fans of Big Little Lies or Little Fires Everywhere.

The adaptation of Holly Ringland’s novel stars Sigourney Weaver and a star-studded cast of Aussie talent, including Alycia Debnam-Carey, Asher Keddie and Leah Purcell. The miniseries follows Alice, who loses her parents at a young age and is sent to live with her grandmother at her flower farm, where she learns secrets about her family’s past.

Red, White & Royal Blue (August 11)

When you’re done watching Heartstopper, be sure to stop over and watch Red, White & Royal Blue on Prime Video this month. The movie adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s novel is a queer classic and sees the son of the U.S. President and Britain’s Prince unexpectedly fall in love.

What else is worth watching on Prime Video?

Good Omens – Best shows on Amazon Prime (Image: Amazon)

Prime Video Australia’s offerings can be quite different to the content in other countries, so we’ve picked some of our favourites you can watch locally below.

Start streaming on Prime Video.

What to watch on Paramount+ this month

Special Ops: Lioness – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

From the creator of Yellowstone, Special Ops: Lioness stars Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldana and Morgan Freeman in a thrilling crime drama. The story follows the Lioness Engagement Team – a top-notch group dedicated to taking down a terrorist organisation from the inside.

What else is on Paramount+?

Image: Paramount+

Paramount+ is our newest streaming service in Australia, but it’s quickly bulking up its content offering. We’ve started a guide to streaming on Paramount+ for you below.

Start streaming on Paramount+.

Apple TV+ this month

Physical – Season 3 (August 2)

In its final season, Rose Byrne’s hit Apple TV+ TV show sees Sheila Rubin continue to forge ahead with her fitness empire. However, she faces a hurdle when a new fitness star enters the scene to challenge her business.

Invasion – Season 2 (August 23)

War is coming in Season 2 of Invasion, which follows an alien invasion of Earth from the perspective of five people around the globe. It seems like the new season may take an Arrival-like approach, with humans attempting to communicate with the invaders.

What else is streaming on Apple TV+?

Image: Apple TV+

If you’re unaware of Apple TV+’s growing library of content, we’ve put together some suggestions for you below:

Start streaming on Apple TV+.

Sports streaming

Image: Supplied

Gone are the days when you needed an expensive cable subscription for sports. Many of our streaming services have branched out into the world of sports, including Kayo, Stan Sport, Optus Sport and free-to-air channels like Seven and Nine.

Check out our guide to find out all about the upcoming sports on streaming services.

When you’re done here, you can check out the full list of every single title streaming on Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Paramount+.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.