TV Shows 2023: 40 Must-Watch Series to Add to Your List

2022 was such a good year for TV shows, can 2023 possibly top it? The signs are looking good with a bunch of new and highly anticipated returning series coming our way.

Here are some of the 2023 TV shows you should look out for this year.

What new shows are coming out in 2023?

The Bear – Season 2

The smash hit series The Bear returns for season 2 very soon, although unfortunately, Aussies have to wait a little bit longer for it. Season 2 explores what Carmy and Sydney’s dream restaurant looks like, so expect the show to be serving up plenty more addictive drama.

Release date: July 19

Where to watch in Australia: Disney+

The Witcher – Season 3

The third season of The Witcher will tackle the next book in the series, The Time of Contempt, in which Geralt is still trying to protect his ward, Ciri, from the dangerous forces who seek her power. Yennefer is also along for the ride to help Ciri with her magical training.

The second half of season 3 will bid farewell to lead actor Henry Cavill before Liam Hemsworth takes over the role of Geralt.

Release date: Season 3 Volume 1 streaming now, July 27 (Vol 2)

Where to watch in Australia: Netflix

Twisted Metal

2023 is shaping up to be the year of the video game adaptation. Next up is Twisted Metal which sees the car combat game turned into a post-apocalyptic action comedy. Anthony Mackie stars as a delivery driver named John Doe who transports a mysterious package across a dystopian wasteland with the help of Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), a badass car thief.

Release date: July 27

Where to watch in Australia: Stan

Special Ops: Lioness

From the creator of Yellowstone, Special Ops: Lioness stars Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldana and Morgan Freeman in a thrilling crime drama. The story follows the Lioness Engagement Team – a top-notch group dedicated to taking down a terrorist organisation from the inside.

Release date: July 23

Where to watch in Australia: Paramount+

Good Omens – Season 2

Release date: July 28

Based on the Neil Gaiman novel, Good Omens returns for a second season this year with everyone’s favourite unlikely duo – the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) gracing our screens once again. This season the duo deal with the arrival of a new archangel, Gabriel, played by Jon Hamm.

Where to watch in Australia: Prime Video

Heels – Season 2

Release date: July 28

Set in the small-town world of professional wrestling, Season 2 of Heels follows the fallout between brothers, Jack and Ace Spade as they attempt to keep their family wrestling business alive and stop their personal lives from falling apart.

Where to watch in Australia: Stan

Heartstopper – Season 2

Release date: August 3

The YA queer romance series Heartstopper arrives soon with another batch of heartwarming episodes. The series follows the romance between high schoolers Nick and Charlie, based on the graphic novels by Alice Oseman.

Where to watch in Australia: Netflix

Only Murders in the Building – Season 3

Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin’s trio of lovable podcasters can’t seem to stop getting into trouble. The next season of Only Murders in the Building sees them wrapped up in another murder mystery after a new friend dies suspiciously. Who did it? Start placing your bets.

Release date: August 8

Where to watch in Australia: Disney+

Ahsoka

Release date: August 23

After having brief appearances in The Mandalorian, the famous Star Wars character Ahsoka is set to get her own show. The series will be a Rebels reunion with Hera Syndulla and Sabine Wren also appearing in live-action alongside Rosario Dawson’s Jedi knight. Together they will be tracking down rumours of Grand Admiral Thrawn’s re-emergence.

Where to watch in Australia: Disney+

The Boys – Season 4

Superhero satire series The Boys showed us an even bloodier and raunchier side of its superheroes in Season 3. Going into Season 4, things are looking grim for the team now that Homelander and Ryan are on the same side.

We’re being optimistic about this one being released in 2023, but The Boys has had a pretty good track record with yearly releases, so keep those fingers crossed.

Release date: 2023 TBC

Where to watch in Australia: Prime Video

Gen V

While we’re still waiting for news on The Boys, we do know the college spin-off show Gen V will hit our screens this year.

The series is set at Vought’s school for young adult superheroes who embark on Hunger Games-style hazing rituals to achieve the college’s top ranking. Naturally, there’s plenty of blood, sex and ethical and moral boundary-pushing as well.

Release date: September 2023

Where to watch in Australia: Prime Video

The White Lotus – Season 3

The White Lotus only recently wrapped up its second season in Italy, but given the massive viral storm it cooked up, HBO was quick to announce it would be getting a third season. News followed shortly after that the new season would be heading to Thailand, with a new resort and set of travellers.

It’s not been confirmed whether The White Lotus’ third season will even hit screens in 2023, but given the one-year gap between seasons 1 and 2, we can hope it will release later this year.

Release date: TBC

Where to watch in Australia: Binge

New series you can stream now

Vikings Valhalla – Season 2

The Vikings continue to raid in season 2 of Vikings Valhalla which follows Leif, Harald and Freydis around Scandinavia as they become fugitives after the fall of Kattegat.

Stream it now on Netflix

The Last of Us

The Last of Us is one TV show you won’t want to miss in 2023, regardless of whether you’ve played the video game or not.

The series is set in a post-apocalyptic America that has been ravaged by a pandemic that turns those infected into gruesome zombies. The story follows a hardened survivor, Joel, who is tasked with escorting a teenage girl, Ellie, across the country.

The Last of Us is one of the best stories ever told in a video game, and has become the same on television.

Read our episode recaps here.

Stream it now on BINGE

That ’90s Show

If you need a little nostalgia, That ’90s Show will give it to you. The sequel to the classic sitcom That ’70s Show takes place 25 years later in 1995, following the daughter of Eric and Donne Forman, who is visiting her grandparents for the summer and bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids.

Stream it now on Netflix

Wolf Pack

If you ever wanted to see Buffy the Vampire Slayer deal with werewolves, now is your chance. Wolf Pack stars Sarah Michelle Gellar in a new series from the creator of Teen Wolf, that explores the ramifications of a Californian wildfire that awakens a supernatural creature.

Stream it now on Paramount+

Poker Face

Rian Johnson’s (Knives Out) next project is another high-stakes murder mystery, this time starring Natasha Lyonne. Poker Face is a 10-part series with an epic cast lineup including Adrien Brody, Ron Perlman and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Stream it now on Stan

You – Season 4

Penn Badgley’s charming serial killer is back for another season as Netflix continues its adaptation of Caroline Kepnes’ You book series.

The fourth season sees Joe start afresh in a new city after getting away with murder once again. We can go ahead and assume the saying ‘new city new me’ probably doesn’t apply in this case.

Stream it now on Netflix.

Carnival Row – Season 2

Carnival Row brings a unique crime thriller angle to the fantasy genre as inspector Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom) investigates a series of murders in a world where humans and creatures live together. The second and last season promises impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests for each of the characters.

Stream it now on Prime Video

The Mandalorian Season 3

It’s been a long break between adventures for our friend Mando, who was last seen reuniting with his young ward Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett.

The third season of The Mandalorian will see Mando and Grogu on another galaxy-hopping adventure that takes them back to Mandalore and in conflict with those who want the darksaber.

Stream the TV show now on Disney+.

Sex/Life – Season 2

Sex/Life follows a love triangle between a woman, her husband and her past flame who suddenly re-enters her life. In season 2, Billie navigates new challenges and “fresh desires” as she lusts after the life she wants. Sounds like it will be another spicy season.

Stream it now on Netflix

Daisy Jones & The Six

In an adaptation of a book that rose to viral acclaim, Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & The Six is a musical-drama series telling the rise and fall of a fictional rock band in the 70s.

Stream it now on Prime Video

Ted Lasso – Season 3

It’s been a tough year without our favourite beacon of optimism, Ted Lasso, but that’s all changed now that season 3 is on our screens.

The third (and possibly final) season of Apple TV+’s hit comedy will see Ted and the AFC Richmond team go up against their friend-turned-foe, Nate Shelley, as they fight for the top spot in the championship.

Stream the TV show now on Apple TV+

Shadow and Bone – Season 2

The adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s YA fantasy series continues in Netflix’s second season of Shadow and Bone. The new season introduces characters new and old as Alina and Mal flee the persecution of General Kirigan (who is still very much alive).

Stream it now on Netflix

Class of ’07

Prime Video’s new comedy series Class of ’07 is just insanely relatable for anyone who went to an all-girls school in Australia. The series follows a group of old classmates who are stranded at their high school during their ten-year reunion after an apocalyptic tidal wave submerges everything around them. Truly the worst reunion you could imagine.

Stream it now on Prime Video

Yellowjackets – Season 2

Yellowjackets raised plenty of questions in Season one, and we’re still yet to find out how the stranded women’s soccer team go from teenage girls fighting for survival to cult-like clans murdering each other in the wilderness. Season 2 of this TV show will hopefully bring some answers.

Stream the 2023 TV show now on Paramount+

Succession – Season 4

The war within the Roy family will continue in Season 4 of Succession, which sees the sale of Waystar Royco move forward. Of course, not everyone is happy with the sale, which sews further division in the family.

Stream the 2023 TV show now on BINGE

Riverdale – Season 7

Riverdale is back for its final season this year, and it looks like it might be the wildest one yet. Season 7 sees the gang back in high school, thanks to some alternate timeline shenanigans that will no doubt have zero explanation. Will we still be watching? Absolutely.

Stream the 2023 TV show now on Netflix

The Last Thing He Told Me

Jennifer Garner returns to the TV screen in The Last Thing He Told Me, an adaptation of Laura Dave’s mystery thriller that also happens to be one of Reese Witherspoon’s book club picks.

In the series, Garner plays Hannah, a woman who must forge a relationship with her rebellious stepdaughter in order to find out the truth behind why her husband disappeared.

Stream the 2023 TV show now on Apple TV+.

Love & Death

Elizabeth Olsen’s next role places her as an alleged axe murderer in the true crime series Love & Death. Olsen plays Candy Montgomery, a churchgoer who lives a small-town life in Texas with her husband and friends. But all that changes when somebody picks up an axe.

Stream the new TV show now on Binge.

Citadel

If you’ve been itching for a new spy thriller, look no further than Citadel. The action-packed series stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas as two agents for the massive spy corporation Citadel. But after the agency falls and their memories are erased, they must re-learn their pasts to stop a new rising crime syndicate.

Stream the new TV series now on Prime Video.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Jumping off the success of its hit period romance Bridgerton, Netflix has commissioned a spin-off series starring a young version of Queen Charlotte.

The series will reveal how Queen Charlotte rose to her position of prominence and power. Golda Rosheuval, Adjoa Andoh, and Ruth Gemmell will all reprise their roles and be joined by new cast members playing their character’s younger counterparts.

Stream it now on Netflix.

Silo

Adapted from Hugh Howey’s popular novel series, Silo is a new gritty dystopian show that sees all of humanity living underground in a city-sized silo. After a series of murders grips the community, they begin to unravel the secrets of the silo and question the regulations that put them there in the first place.

Stream the new series on Apple TV+.

The Great

A third season of The Great approaches. Huzzah! The comedic take on the history of Catherine the Great and her marriage to Peter III has been a delight thus far, and in Season 3, we’ll see the couple continue to battle for the throne.

Watch the new season now on Stan

Prehistoric Planet – Season 2

Fans of dinosaurs absolutely cannot miss the new season of Prehistoric Planet. Apple TV+’s groundbreaking innovative docuseries combine the best of nature documentaries with cutting-edge technology and scientific research, to paint an accurate picture of what life would have looked like for dinosaurs in prehistoric times. The new season has even more dinosaurs and new environments to explore – including some familiar Australian locations!

Watch the new season on Apple TV+

The Clearing

Many Australians are familiar with the Family, a new-age religious group that inducted children at a secluded property in Victoria. The Clearing is a new psychological thriller series inspired by that true story, starring Teresa Palmer, Guy Pearce and Mirando Otto. It dives into the darkness of real-world cults and examines one of Australia’s infamous and rare female cult leaders.

Stream it on Disney+

American Born Chinese

American Born Chinese is one of the most exciting shows on this list not only because it’s an adaptation of Gene Luen Yang’s excellent graphic novel, but it also recruits a stellar cast to bring it to life. Everything Everywhere All At Once Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan both star and Stephanie Hsu and Ronny Chieng also make guest appearances.

Stream it on Disney+

Black Mirror – Season 6

Ready for a new existential crisis? Good, because a new season of Black Mirror is ready to provide just that.

The new crop of episodes about the dark side of technology dropped in June with stories starring Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, Ben Barnes, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault and many more.

Stream it now on Netflix.

Secret Invasion

Marvel is continuing its hot streak of Disney+ shows set in the MCU with a big line-up planned for 2023. The first series is Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury.

The series adapts the iconic Marvel comic book storyline that sees the shapeshifting Skrulls adopt the identity of powerful players around the world in their infiltration of Earth. Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke and Ben Mendelsohn also star.

Stream it on Disney+

The Afterparty – Season 2

Release date: July 12

The laughs and murders continue in The Afterparty, which sees Aniq and Zoe attend a wedding only for a family member to turn up dead. They enlist the help of their friend, Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish), whose investigation turns up all kinds of perspectives from a unique group of wedding guests, all told through a different genre.

Stream it on Apple TV+

Networks and streamers have a habit of dropping their new series without much warning, so keep checking on this list throughout 2023 for more upcoming TV show release dates.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.