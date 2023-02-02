Love & Death: What to Expect From Elizabeth Olsen’s New True Crime Series

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve been missing Elizabeth Olsen on your screen since WandaVision ended, you’ll want to hear all about her next exciting project. Olsen will be the lead in a new HBO series titled Love & Death, which is based on a true story and comes from the writer behind Big Little Lies.

Intrigued to see Elizabeth Olsen playing an axe murderer? Who isn’t? Let’s find out more about Love & Death and where you can watch it in Australia.

What is Love & Death based on?

Love & Death is based on the true story of Candy Montgomery who was accused of murdering her friend, Betty Gore, in Texas in 1980 with an axe.

Montgomery plead not guilty and was eventually acquitted of the murder but was met with a lot of resentment by her community at the verdict.

The series is based on the book about the events titled Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs as well as a collection of articles from Texas Monthly. The logline for Love & Death is as follows:

Two church going couples, enjoying small town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe.

Love & Death is the latest in a string of limited series based on high-profile true crime stories, following the likes of The Staircase, The Dropout and Inventing Anna.

Interestingly, this is not the only Hollywood adaptation of the case, with the Disney+ series Candy, with Jessica Biel in the lead role, released only recently in 2022.

Elizabeth Olsen (and everyone else in the cast)

If you couldn’t tell, Elizabeth Olsen is the lead character as the accused murderer herself, Candy Montgomery.

Joining her in the cast is a top-notch cast including Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe, Keir Gilchrist, Patrick Fugit, Elizabeth Marvel, Tom Pelphrey and Krysten Ritter.

The series is written by David E. Kelly, who brought us gripping dramas like Big Little Lies and The Undoing. The series is also co-executive produced by Nicole Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films.

When can we watch Love & Death?

A trailer for Love & Death hasn’t been released yet, but you can catch a snippet of the series in this quick teaser.

A little thrill. #LoveandDeath premieres Spring 2023 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/AKLsg2DH1D — HBO Max (@hbomax) January 5, 2023

This tweet from HBO Max also confirms the series will confirm sometime in the Spring 2023 window, which translates to Autumn 2023 in the southern hemisphere. Therefore you can expect the series any time between March and May. Most likely it will debut sometime after Succession season 4.

The show will stream exclusively on Binge, which is the home of all things HBO in Australia.

While you’re here, check out some of the other great TV shows heading our way in 2023.