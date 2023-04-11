The First Trailer for Ahsoka Confirms a Star Wars Rebels Reunion

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The Skywalker saga of films may have ended with The Rise of Skywalker in 2019 (for now at least), but the Star Wars galaxy continues to expand. Thanks to Disney+, there are more Star Wars projects than ever coming down the pipe, and one of the most exciting is Ahsoka.

Fans of the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels would be very familiar with Ahsoka Tano, but it was the second season of The Mandalorian that really got everyone talking about the character after she was brought into the live-action Star Wars world.

News about Ahsoka’s solo series on Disney+ has been heating up. Here’s what we know about it so far.

Who is Ahsoka?

Ahsoka Tano is an exceptionally skilled Jedi. She was first introduced in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars as Anakin Skywalker’s padawan, and the two formed a close friendship over the series’ seven seasons.

Following Order 66, Ahsoka faked her death and went into hiding. She then reappeared in Star Wars Rebels as a secret agent for the rebel alliance.

We first met Ahsoka in her live-action form in Chapter 13 of The Mandalorian when she teamed up with Din Djarin to free the city of Calodan and help guide young Grogu towards his Jedi master (and a name).

The last we saw of Ahsoka was in The Book of Boba Fett, where she was residing at Luke Skywalker’s new Jedi academy along with Grogu. At the end of the episode, she leaves Luke to continue her travels, presumably to find more information on Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Who is in the cast?

Rosario Dawson will, of course, star in Ahsoka as the lead character herself, Ahsoka Tano.

At Star Wars Celebration in 2022, it was also revealed that Natasha Liu Bordizzo will bring young Mandalorian and Star Wars Rebels character Sabine Wren to live-action.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead will star as Hera Syndulla, another famous Star Wars Rebels character. Rounding out the Rebels cameos is Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, who will supposedly return in the series.

Ivanna Sakhno and Ray Stevenson are also on board in unknown roles.

Some exciting news also came from The Hollywood Reporter that revealed Hayden Christensen, who portrayed Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episodes I-III, will reprise his role in the Ahsoka series.

Christensen returned as Anakin in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series, so it appears he will be pulling double duty in the role that made him famous.

Star Wars regulars Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau are on board Ahsoka as executive producers.

What will the Ahsoka series be about?

The trailer for Ahsoka’s spin-off show confirmed what most suspected, that the series will continue where the plot left off in Star Wars: Rebels.

The Togruta Jedi will be on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn after hearing whispers of his return.

The trailer also showed Ahsoka turning to Sabine for help, who seems to still be on her mission to find her missing friend Ezra Bridger.

Ahsoka will sit within the same timeline of Star Wars stories as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett and may continue story arcs from those series as well.

The return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin also raises some questions. The Mandalorian, and therefore Ahsoka, takes place years after The Return of the Jedi, in which Darth Vader notably died.

This possibly opens the door for flashbacks featuring a younger Ahsoka and Anakin, or Christensen could also appear as a Force ghost.

You can get an idea of what to expect in the new trailer for Ahsoka, which was released at the most recent Star Wars Celebration.

Ahsoka on Disney+: Release date

News has been thin on the ground about Ahsoka, but thanks to Star Wars Celebration, we do know the series is set to debut in August 2023, after The Mandalorian Season 3.

If you want to catch up on the Jedi’s appearances in The Clone Wars, Rebels and The Mandalorian, you can do that right now over on Disney+.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.