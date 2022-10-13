Succession Season 4: Your Favourite Terrible Family Is Heading To Norway

In news that’ll have Roy fans all over frothing, season 4 of the drama series Succession is in well on the way.

Succession season 3 wrapped up its run on Binge and FOXTEL On Demand on December 13, but the story of this media dynasty family is far from over.

Here’s what we know so far about the next chapter.

What is Succession?

If you’re new to the series, here’s the synopsis for Succession from FOXTEL:

Set in New York, the award-winning, bitingly funny series explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Conor (Alan Ruck). The current cast also includes Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Fisher Stevens, Harriet Walter and Zoe Winters. Additional cast includes Alexander Skarsgård, Hope Davis and Adrien Brody.

Where did we leave everyone in season 3?

Spoilers for Succession season 3 ahead.

The end of season 3 left things in a pretty interesting place. Logan had been courting GoJo CEO Matsson for a fair part of the season, hoping to acquire the company and expand Waystar Royco’s content offerings.

What happened instead was GoJo’s market capitalisation overtook Waystar’s, so Matsson offered to buy Waystar instead, take over as CEO and leaving Logan with a settlement. In a shock move, Logan agreed, meaning none of his children have a chance at succeeding him at the company.

This did not please them, so Kendall, Shiv and Roman put their bickering aside and decided to exploit a clause in their parent’s divorce settlement that would grant them veto power.

Unfortunately, someone (looking at you Tom), tipped off Logan about his kid’s plan. This allowed him to get the jump on them and renegotiate his divorce terms.

So, will anyone actually be succeeding in Succession season 4? Here’s what we know.

What can we expect from season 4 of Succession?

It’s hard to tell where season 4 will take us when it comes to the family dynamics and the state of the family business, Waystar Royco. Will Logan’s children be able to negotiate themselves into the top spot at the company? It won’t be easy.

We have the first details about the plot of season 4 of Succession via a media release from HBO:

In the ten-episode season four, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

Variety also revealed that at least some of Succession’s fourth season will take place in Norway. According to the outlet, Lukas Matsson will “lure the Roy dynasty to the Norwegian mountains.” Filming has been taking place in Norway with Alexandår Skarsgard, Nicholas Braun and Sarah Snook all in attendance.

How long can we expect the series to run?

Variety spoke with the show’s creator, Jesse Armstrong, before the drop of season 3 of Succession and he didn’t give anyway any specifics, but he did make clear that the series won’t have a super long run.

“All I know is there’s a promise in the ‘Succession’ title, and it can’t go on forever,” he told the outlet.

What we do know is that the success of the show is only growing with every year, so there’s every chance the series has a few seasons in it yet. Armstrong has shared he has an idea of how he’d like to see the Succession story wrap up, but of course, nothing is set just yet.

“It’s important for me, I think, as a showrunner, to have a pitch for my fellow collaborators, especially the writers,” he said. “But it’s not immutable. That’s up for discussion. But I do have a pitch for how I think it [the series finale] goes.”

And if you’re wondering whether a spinoff is on the cards, Armstrong stressed that he doesn’t see it. So, when we eventually do say goodbye to Succession and its characters, it’ll likely be for good.

When will Succession season 4 be released?

Right now we don’t have a release date for Succession season 4, but we do have an indication of where it’s at with production.

On June 27, HBO confirmed Succession season 4 was officially filming.

Given turnaround times it seems unlikely we’ll see a new season this year, but maybe we’ll see it early in 2023.

Who is part of the cast in season 4?

HBO has confirmed some of the Succession cast members who will be returning in season 4.

So far the list includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin.

Alexander Skarsgård will also return as Lukas Matsson.

Where can I catch up on older seasons?

If you’re new to the Succession family, you can catch seasons 1 through 3 (as it gradually drops, week by week) over on Binge or FOXTEL On Demand now.

We can only assume season 4 of Succession will also find a home on these services when it eventually drops in Australia.

This article has been updated with additional information.