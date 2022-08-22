Sex Education Season 4 Has, No Schitt, an Incredible Cast

Sex school is not going anywhere, dear friends. Netflix announced at its TUDUM fan event in September last year that the students of Moordale Secondary will be back at it for a fourth season after the colossal response season 3 received. While we don’t know a whole lot, there are a few details we can share when it comes to Sex Education season 4.

Here’s everything we know about the fourth season of horny high school drama, Sex Education.

Where did Sex Education season 3 leave us?

Warning: Spoilers for season 3 ahead.

Okay, so season 3 of Sex Education was particularly jam-packed. In its eight episodes, we saw Otis attempt to move past his heartbreak post-Maeve through a relationship with (actually damn lovely) Ruby.

Maeve tried to give things a real go with Isaac, only to end up with Otis back on her mind. These two finally saw sparks fly once again.

Aimee began to process the trauma of her assault. She also put a lot of time and love into embracing the beauty of vulvas.

Eric learnt more about his family in Nigeria and cheated on Adam while away. Adam, on the other hand, really committed to working on himself, his ability to communicate and the things he finds joy in.

Jakob and Jean ran into trust issues as they merged their families before bringing a baby into the fold. And an early delivery date saw the blended family very nearly lose Jean.

Lily battled shame about her love of aliens and kink fantasies surrounding that.

Jackson met and developed feelings for Cal, a gender nonbinary student from school. The pair then had to navigate their needs and boundaries in romance.

And the entire school, lead by captain Viv, leant into their sex-positive reputation and said a communal piss off to headmaster Hope.

Assuming season 4 of Sex Education will pick up shortly after this point, we can guess that certain romances will navigate new territory, some may not work out and many of our favourite characters will continue to focus on their personal growth – hopefully with the help of Otis and Maeve.

The other element at play is that Moordale will be desperate for funding, so we assume that will be a major part of season 4.

What has Netflix announced so far?

Netflix dropped a tiny promo video in September announcing season 4 of Sex Education has been confirmed – in the form of a news bulletin from Moordale.

Breaking News out of #TUDUM!



Sex Education has been renewed for Season 4! pic.twitter.com/8N2WwNLqoG — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

The streamer also revealed some plot details in a recent casting announcement saying:

Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, the students are navigating new territory at the high-tech and progressive Cavendish Sixth Form College. It’s every health and wellness nut’s dream with yoga on the lawn, a strong sustainability vibe and even a rival sex therapist on campus. This rivalry isn’t the only thing bothering Otis (Asa Butterfield), as he’s also juggling a long-distance relationship with Maeve (Emma Mackey). She’s living her dream at the prestigious Wallace University in the US and being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy (Dan Levy).

When is the release date for Sex Education season 4?

No word on this yet but seeing as filming is definitely underway we’d say 2023 is looking likely.

Sex Education season 4 cast

As filming continues we finally have some news about who is new and returning to Sex Education season 4.

As expected the likes of Otis (Asa Butterfield), Jean (Gillian Anderson) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) are back for season 4. They’ll be joined by none other than Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy as Thomas Molloy.

Also part of the season 4 cast is Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chineye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie and Samantha Spiro.

Sex Education Season 4 is now in production — and Dan Levy has joined the cast as Mr. Molloy! pic.twitter.com/Lxitrgb0Fa — Netflix (@netflix) August 19, 2022

Where can I watch earlier seasons?

Sex Education is a much-loved Netflix original and you can watch seasons 1 through 3 on there right now.

