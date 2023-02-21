Class of 07: Your High School Reunion Can’t Possibly Be as Bad as This One

There’s no doubt high school reunions are a time. But can you imagine suddenly having to deal with the end of the world with a bunch of people you haven’t seen in ten years? That’s exactly what happens in Prime Video’s new series Class of ’07.

The high school reunion from hell

Class of ’07 is a new Australian original comedy series made locally by Prime Video. It follows the hell that breaks loose after a tidal wave strands a group of women who are attending their ten-year reunion on a remote island. Relatable.

Here’s some more info from the plot synopsis:

Class of ‘07 is a comedy about a never-ending high school reunion with life-and-death stakes. When an apocalyptic tidal wave hits during the 10-year reunion of an all-girls high school, a group of women must find a way to survive atop the island peak of their high school campus. Now freshly entangled in decade-old drama, their greatest threat to survival isn’t the end of the world, but each other. Class of ’07 is an eight-part, 30-minute series and an unapologetic love letter to female friendship, featuring two old friends finding their way back to each other in the most absurd of settings: the apocalypse.

Very The Wilds meets Lord of the Flies vibes.

You can get more of an idea about what to expect from the first trailer for the series.

Class of ’07 Cast

Class of ’07 was filmed in Sydney and therefore features an awesome cast of Aussie actors.

That list includes Emily Browning, Caitlin Stasey, Megan Smart, Steph Tisdell, Emma Horn, Claire Lovering, Sana’a Shaik, Bernie Van Tiel, Chi Nguyen, Sarah Krndiga, Rose Flanagan, and Debra Lawrance.

Kacie Anning is the creator, executive producer and director of the series.

Class of ’07 release date

We don’t have to wait too much longer to see how everything at the reunion goes down. Class of ’07 is scheduled to drop all eight of its episodes on March 17 on Prime Video.

