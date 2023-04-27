Schedule Your Existential Crisis, Black Mirror Season 6 Is Coming Soon

There’s no doubt that technology is terrifying, but nothing has made that clearer (or more entertaining) than Netflix’s Black Mirror. The anthology series has been off our screens for far too long now, however, the good news is that a new existential crisis is on the way in the form of Black Mirror season 6.

What’s Black Mirror all about?

If you’ve somehow missed Black Mirror, the series is a dark anthology exploring a dystopian future where different people grapple with the impact of new and emerging technologies.

Many of the episodes have dark twists which may leave you wondering whether the dystopian future shown in Black Mirror may soon be our present. Just me? Ok then.

The episodes have featured an array of Hollywood stars with the likes of Miley Cyrus, Jon Hamm, Hayley Atwell, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jesse Plemons all appearing.

Black Mirror season 6: What do we know?

A sixth season of Black Mirror was confirmed in May last year. Fast forward almost 12 months and we know a little bit more.

According to Variety’s sources, season 6 of Black Mirror will have more episodes than season 5. Considering season 5 consisted of only 3 episodes, that hopefully means we could be back to the 6 episode seasons. The outlet also reported that season 6 will apparently be “more cinematic in scope” and each instalment will be treated as an individual film.

Creator Charlie Brooker told Netflix’s Tudum in an interview that the series is “reinventing” itself in season 6:

“This time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode’ even is. The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before.”

When is Season 6 being released?

The new season of Black Mirror doesn’t have an exact release date yet but Netflix has confirmed Season 6 will release sometime in June 2023.

Black Mirror Season 6: Cast

Black Mirror has always recruited some of Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars for its anthology episodes, which continues in Season 6.

The cast members confirmed so far are Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, David Shields, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin and Zazie Beetz.

You can see the cast in action in the first Season 6 teaser below.

Why has it taken so long for another season?

It’s been four years since the last season of Black Mirror so for a while there it did seem like the series’ future was in doubt.

Variety lifted the curtain on the reasoning saying it was in large part due to creators Charlie Booker and Annabel Jones exiting their production company (Endemol Shine Group) in 2020. The duo established a new company, which Netflix quickly backed, however, the rights to Black Mirror remained with the previous studio.

Long story short, after the old company was acquired by Banijay Group in 2020 the new executives were able to reach a deal with Netflix that would allow a new season of Black Mirror to go ahead on the streamer with Brooker and Jones behind the wheel.

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait too long for a new season of Black Mirror and, hopefully, this won’t be the last one either.

While you wait you can catch up on all the previous episodes on Netflix.