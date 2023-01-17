Riverdale Is Going Back to Basics in Its Final Season

Riverdale season 7 will be the show’s last and, honestly, given the number of different plot arcs this series has gone through, it’s a wonder there are any areas left for it to cover. So what can we expect from the grand finale? Here’s what we know so far.

Previously on Riverdale…

So what happened in season six of Riverdale? Who even knows at this point?

The series, which began as a loose adaptation of the characters in Archie comics, has been through murders, cult conspiracies, monster attacks and even alternate dimensions.

Season six was perhaps Riverdale’s wildest yet as it began, after that major time jump, with the main characters in an alternate dimension known as Rivervale, which also somehow managed a crossover with The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Continuing on we saw our heroes supposedly get superpowers (?), time travel to try and stop the assassination of Martin Luthor King Jr. (??), and finally resolve the murderer that was the Trash Bag Killer in a musical episode dedicated to American Psycho (???).

Anyway, at the end of all that, a curse is put on the town that sends Bailey’s comet on a collision course with Riverdale. Using their newfound superpowers the gang is able to destroy the comet before impact, but for some reason, they’re sent back in time to 1955 and are teenagers again, with no memory of what’s happened before.

How did we get from investigating the murder of Jason Blossom in season one to this? I’m confused. You’re confused. We’re all confused. This is Riverdale, after all.

Riverdale season 7: Plot

After confirming that season 7 would be the show’s last, a lot is riding on Riverdale to go bigger than ever before (if that’s somehow possible).

Given the end of season six, we know Riverdale season 7 will take place in the 1950s, with Jughead being the only member of the group to remember their pasts. This also takes the group back to high school, after they spent a couple of seasons in the world of young adulthood.

The first images from the new season confirm the show is leaning heavily toward the 1950s aesthetic.

“It’s been a great way to get back to basics, which is the kids in high school discovering themselves, the kids having their first times. We can discover these moments or revisit moments that we’ve explored in the past in a completely different context,” executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacase told Entertainment Weekly.

The EP went on to tease that episode one of the new season is “Jughead’s story”:

“It’s him asking, ‘What do I do with the fact that I’m the only one who remembers our lives before the comet hit?’ And that gets resolved at the end of episode 1.”

As for what to expect from this new time period, Aguirre-Sacasa told the outlet:

“It’s more about our characters finding their way in the constricting, dark realities of the 1950s, trying to discover themselves in a really repressive, conformist, homophobic, racist world. The biggest struggle is our characters trying to live authentic individualistic lives during a time period where that was really hard to do.”

Who from the cast is returning?

Riverdale has had a revolving door of cast members over its seven-season run, so who is back for the finale?

Obviously, we’ll be seeing KJ Apa (Archie), Lili Reinhardt (Betty), Camila Mendes (Veronica), Cole Sprouse (Jughead) Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl), Vanessa Morgan (Toni), Casey Cott (Kevin), Charles Melton (Reggie), Erinn Westbrook (Tabitha) and Drew Tanner (Fangs), back as the core group.

Being the final season you can definitely expect to see some cameos from the cast members of Riverdale seasons past.

When and where can you watch Riverdale Season 7 in Australia?

Riverdale will once again stream on Netflix in Australia, with season 7 starting on March 30.

You can catch up on the other season of Riverdale on Netflix now or take a look at some of the other shows heading our way in 2023.