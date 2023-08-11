Everything You Need to Know Before Watching Loki Season 2

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve been following the MCU at all since it expanded onto Disney+ you’ll know that Loki has been one of the standout series so far. Tom Hiddleston’s trickster god was roped into some multiversal, time variance, shenanigans in the first season, and things are not slowing down when he returns in the MCU’s next release, Loki season 2.

What’s Loki up to in Season 2?

Image: Disney+/Marvel Studios

Let’s start with a quick refresher on what went down in Season 1. You’ll remember that this version of Loki is alive and well, despite having been murdered in Avengers: Infinity War, due to the time travelling shenanigans in Endgame, that saw the trickster use the tesseract to escape from the Avengers.

However, this move is against the sacred timeline, and Loki is quickly picked up by the Time Variance Authority (TVA), which stands to correct anything that goes against the master plan. From there, Loki pairs up with an agent named Mobius to track down an even more nefarious Loki variant who is running amok. This variant turns out to be a female Loki, aka Sylvie.

Fast-forward a few episodes, and the two find themselves at a crossroads as they arrive at the Citadel at the End of Time and meet He Who Remains, the guardian of the sacred timeline. Sylvie decides to kill He Who Remains, despite being warned this would result in a multiversal war, and as a result, Loki finds himself in an alternate version of the TVA where Mobius no longer remembers him and the timekeepers have been replaced with variants of He Who Remains.

Image: Disney+/Marvel Studios

Ok, got all that? Let’s see what it all means for Loki Season 2.

As per the synopsis via Disney, here’s what’s happening plotwise in the new season:

“Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates and ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.”

We also know, as per the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, that one of the variants Mobius and Loki will meet is Victor Timely, who could be Kang the Conquerer in disguise.

Loki Season 2: Clips and trailers

We’ve been graced with a few clips and teasers over the two years since Loki’s first season was released, but recently we got a proper look at the new season with the first trailer.

The Marvel series is also partnering with McDonald’s this season, and the brand has shared a cryptic clip of Sylvie seemingly working at the fast food restaurant.

New and returning characters

Image: Disney+/Marvel Studios

You might be wondering who we can expect to see in Season 2 of Loki, particularly after that finale.

Well, due to the power of the multiverse, many of the same characters and actors are returning for Season 2, including Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie. Owen Wilson (Mobius), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Renslayer), Tara Strong (Miss Minutes), Eugene Cordero (Casey), Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15) and Neill Ellice (Hunter D-90) also reprise their roles.

Jonathan Majors also returns in the series as the variants of He Who Remains. The new season was filmed prior to the allegations made against Majors.

As for new characters, Loki Season 2 will welcome the very talented Oscar-winner, Ke Huy Quan, to the cast as a worker at the TVA. Kate Dickie and Rafael Casal are also in the new season in undisclosed roles.

Where and when to watch Loki Season 2

Image: Disney+/Marvel Studios

The new season of Loki has been on Marvel’s Phase 5 slate for a while now, and it was finally confirmed to release on October 6, 2023.

Episodes will release weekly on Disney+, which is also where you can catch up on Season 1 of the series if you need to.

