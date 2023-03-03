Huzzah! We Have a Launch Date for Season 3 of The Great

The colourful and sometimes historically accurate series The Great is returning for Season 3, so you won’t be without these outlandish characters for too long. Huzzah!

Stan announced the news shortly after Season 2 of The Great dropped, but somehow, a year has passed since then and it’s almost time to catch up with our favourite dysfunctional royals.

Here’s what we know about The Great Season 3 so far.

What is The Great about?

The pseudo-historic comedy series is centred on Catherine the Great and her journey to taking over Russia after marrying its ruler Peter III.

The synopsis reads as follows:

A young Catherine the Great comes to Russia to get married to Peter III of Russia but finds herself embroiled in a world of dogmatic beliefs and customs, which she tries to alter.

In short, the series is filled with murder, sex and shots of vodka.

Is the show any good?

It’s great. Sorry, had to. But also, it genuinely is.

According to the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, Season 2 of The Great is worthy of a 100 per cent rating. So, yes, it’s worth your time.

Who is in the cast and crew?

The Great is led by Elle Fanning (Super 8) and Nicholas Hoult (True History of the Kelly Gang). Other key cast members include Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.

The series is written by Oscar-nominated Australian writer Tony McNamara.

Do we have a trailer yet?

Unfortunately, no. But keep checking back because we’ll be sure to update this piece as soon as we hear word of a new clip.

Until then, you can watch Season 2’s trailer for a bit of a refresh.

What can we expect from Season 3 of The Great?

Season 2 spoilers are ahead, yeah?

Well, if you’re up to date on the show, you’ll know that Catherine is now leading Russia – not without challenges. Throughout Season 2 we saw the Empress fall in love with her husband Peter only to learn he had sex with her mother – and accidentally caused her death, too.

At the close of the season, Catherine attempts to kill Peter but instead takes out one of his look-alikes. She’s devastated at the thought of losing him and the pair end up in an embrace. It’s a complicated relationship.

Stan’s wrap-up of the season states that:

Season 2 saw Catherine initially take the Russian throne for herself, but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of ‘liberating’ a country that doesn’t want to be. She battled her court, her team, even her own mother in a bid to bring the enlightenment to Russia.

In Season 3 we can assume Catherine and Peter will continue to navigate their relationship while co-parenting Paul and Russia. Whether they’ll continue to attempt to murder one another in the process, we can’t be sure.

One of the other key factors at hand is the fact that Catherine greenlit the arrest of a bunch of nobles, including her bestie Mariel.

Grigor (Gwilym Lee), Arkady (Bayo Gbadamosi) Tatyana (Florence Keith-Roach) and Mariel (Phoebe Fox) are taken into custody by Velementov but George (Grigor’s wife – played by Charity Wakefield) is left free.

What happens next here will certainly make for interesting watching.

When is the release date?

Stan has announced that Season 3 of The Great will be hitting the Australian streaming service on May 13. Not long now, friends!

In the interim, you can rewatch seasons 1 and 2 on Stan. And if you’d like to see some other shows getting attention on Stan right now, here’s a list of our favourites.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.