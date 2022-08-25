Yellowjackets Season 2 Is on the Way to Hopefully Give Us Some Answers

Yellowjackets was the surprise hit of the summer and it left us with a need for answers, dammit. So let’s rejoice in the fact that a second season is on the way to hopefully give us some. This is what we know about Yellowjackets Season 2 so far.

What is Yellowjackets about?

If you haven’t gone down the rabbit hole with Yellowjackets, we can confirm it is a time. An Emmy nominated time, might we add.

The story follows a girl’s soccer team in the 1990s whose plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness. The survivors are forced to endure a gruelling nineteen months amongst the elements before they’re rescued.

We know at least some of the girls survive because the story in Yellowjackets takes place in two time periods, the second of which is set 25 years later and follows the characters as adults.

How did season one end?

Spoilers for the ending of Yellowjackets season 1 ahead.

Yellowjackets’ finale confirmed the uncertain fate of a few characters from the team.

It’s revealed that Jackie froze to death overnight after being ostracised from the group and forced to sleep outside (I’m still not over this). Travis’ brother Javi is also missing, and strange things are still happening with Lottie.

The formation of the creepy cult and the Antler Queen that was teased in Yellowjackets’ first episode is still yet to be fulfilled, but we’re definitely well on the way there with Van, Misty and Lottie ritualistically offering the heart of a dead bear to the wilderness.

In the present timeline, we learn that Lottie is still alive and was the one behind Travis’ empty bank account. Natalie is also mysteriously kidnapped from her van in the last moments.

We don’t have any indication of the plot for season 2 just yet, but regardless, it looks like we’re in for a wild ride.

Who is in the cast of Yellowjackets season 2?

As we learn more about the events that occurred during those fateful nineteen months, the cast of Yellowjackets continues to expand.

In season 2, we’ll see the addition of Lauren Ambrose as adult Van and Simone Kessell as adult Lottie, confirming they both survive. On the flip side, it seems unlikely we’ll see Ella Purnell return as Jackie.

We can also expect main cast members like Melanie Lynskey (Adult Shauna), Sophie Nelisse (Teen Shauna), Christina Ricci (Adult Misty), Samantha Hanratty (Teen Misty), Juliette Lewis (Adult Natalie), Sophie Thatcher (Teen Natalie), Tawny Cypress (Adult Taissa), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Teen Taissa), Liv Hewson (Teen Van), Courtney Eaton (Teen Lottie) and Warren Kole (Jeff).

Another new addition to Yellowjackets season 2 will be The Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood, who is playing Walter, a Citizen Detective in the present timeline that will “challenge Misty in ways she won’t see coming”.

Yellowjackets Season 2: Release date

Filming for Yellowjackets season 2 is expected to pick up sometime in August, which means a 2022 release isn’t looking likely.

In fact, the showrunners confirmed in an interview with The Wrap that they’re looking at the first quarter of 2023 for season 2 of Yellowjackets, which will stream on Paramount+.

