These Iconic TV Shows Won’t Be Returning In 2021

As the old saying goes: all good things must come to an end – and sadly, our favourite TV series are no exception. Sure, you can always go back and enjoy a rerun, or if you’re lucky (and it’s good) a reboot, but as another old saying goes: you should always leave the party when you’re still having fun. Here are some of the TV shows you need to binge watch, because they are ending in 2020 and won’t be coming back next year:

Altered Carbon

This cyberpunk web TV series starring Anthony Mackie and Joel Kinnaman hit Netflix in 2018. Despite mostly positive reviews, it was cancelled in August 2020 after two seasons.

White Lines

The British-Spanish mystery thriller White Lines came to Netflix in May 2020, but after just one season, the show was cancelled in August this year.

High Fidelity

High Fidelity, starring Zoe Kravitz, premiered on Hulu in February 2020. Much to Kravitz’ dismay, the show was cancelled after one season in August.

Next In Fashion

Sad news for reality TV lovers – Netflix’s Next in Fashion, hosted by Tan France and Alexa Chung, was cancelled in June 2020 after just one season.

13 Reasons Why

Teen drama series 13 Reasons Why burst onto Netflix and skyrocketed to popularity in 2017. After four seasons – and plenty of controversy – the show came to an end in June this year.

BoJack Horseman

The hilarious adult animation Bojack Horseman, voiced by comedian Will Arnett, premiered on Netflix in 2014. After 77 episodes and six seasons, the show came to end in January this year.

GLOW

Netflix’s Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling were introduced to us in 2017. After three episodes and incredible performances from the likes of Alison Brie, it was announced the show would be renewed for a fourth and final season in September 2019.

Schitt’s Creek

Despite cleaning up at this year’s Emmys, Schitt’s Creek – which first aired on CBC Television in 2015 – wrapped up this April after six seasons.

Dear White People

In October last year, it was announced that popular Netflix comedy-drama Dear White People would be renewed for a fourth and final season that would premiere this year.