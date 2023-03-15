American Born Chinese: The Rundown on Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan’s Next Project

If you have Everything Everywhere All At Once fever after the Oscars (and let’s be honest who doesn’t?), you’ll be excited to know that the cast is reuniting in the new Disney+ series American Born Chinese. Here’s what you should know about it.

What is American Born Chinese about?

American Born Chinese is based on the graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang. It tells the story of Jin Wang, a normal teenager whose life changes after he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year and becomes unwittingly entangled in a battle of the Chinese mythological gods.

The series is a coming-of-age adventure starring an all-star cast, including a few recent Oscar winners. I could not be more excited about this.

Who is part of the cast?

American Born Chinese is an Everything Everywhere All At Once reunion with Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan starring alongside Ben Wang, Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Daniel Wu, Jimmu Liu and Sydney Tayor.

Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu and fellow EEAAO cast member James Hong will guest star as will Poppy Liu, Ronny Chieng and Rosalie Chiang.

The series showrunner is Kelvin Yu (known for Bob’s Burgers and Central Park) and features Daniel Destin Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as a director and producer, amongst others.

Here’s a trailer

We’re still waiting on a full trailer for American Born Chinese, but we do have a glimpse of what’s coming in this short teaser.

It turns out I can be more excited.

American Born Chinese: Australian Release Date

It’s been announced that the series will begin streaming on Disney+ on May 24. Not long to go.

If you want to do your homework before then you can check out the graphic novel here.