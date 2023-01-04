Get Ready to Feel Old With That ‘90s Show

Hello Wisconsin! We’re headed back to the basement of the Forman house, so grab some snacks and prepare for some classic dumb teen behaviour. That ’90s Show, the sequel series to the hit That ’70s Show is coming to tellies soon, so here’s what you can expect from the nostalgic new sitcom.

What is That ’90s Show?

For those of you old enough to remember, back in the 1998 comedy series That ’70s Show hit our screens and over the next five years, the show followed the stories of a group of teens struggling with the trials and tribulations of adolescence. Episodes were mostly set in the basement of the Forman house, where this group of kids smoked weed, chatted about life and listened to angry rants from Eric Forman’s dad, Red.

Now, a casual 25 years later (good lord, those words just aged me), the kids of those same teens are back at the Forman house for summer.

The show’s synopsis reads as follows:

Set in Wisconsin in 1995, Follows Leia Forman, daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is visiting her grandparents for the summer and bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll never dies, it just changes clothes.

Show me a trailer, please

Netflix has dropped an official trailer for That ’90s Show, and it looks as though this series is going to have all the same dry humour and chaotic teen drama of the original. Fans of That ’70s Show should be pleased.

Check it out below:

You can also watch a teaser for the series if you want more glimpses of the ’90s nostalgia.

That ’90s Show: cast roll call

If you’re wondering who will be returning for the ’70s Show sequel and who will be taking up residence in the basement, you’ll be glad to hear there are loads of familiar faces joining That ’90s Show – briefly, at least.

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are back for the full season as Red Forman and Kitty Forman. And, somehow, neither has aged in 25 years.

Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Laura Prepon (Donna Forman), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Topher Grace (Eric Forman) and Tommy Chong (Leo) will be back for That ’90s Show, but only for one episode, so don’t get too attached.

The new teens for the sitcom are Callie Haverda (Leia Forman), Mace Coronel (Jay), Ashley Aufderheide (Gwen), Sam Morelos (Nikki), Reyn Doi (Ozzie), Maxwell Acee Donovan (Nate) and Olivia Sanabia (Serena).

When and where can I watch That ’90s Show?

You can catch That ’90s Show on Netflix Australia as of January 19, 2023. Not long to go, folks! If you’re after episodes of That ’70s Show, you can find them on 9Now.

If you want more entertainment news for the year, check out a list of the movies and TV shows we’re excited to see in 2023 here.