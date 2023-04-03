Secret Invasion Brings Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman to the MCU

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Marvel Studios has released a look at its next Disney+ series, and this might be the best one yet. Secret Invasion will adapt one of Marvel’s very famous comic book storylines and bring Nick Fury back into the spotlight. So if you want a primer on all things Secret Invasion we’re here to inform you.

What’s the story?

In Marvel comics, Secret Invasion marked a big crossover storyline. The plot revolved around the secretive race of Skrulls and revealed how they had slowly been infiltrating Earth for years, taking the identity of those in power, including many of the Avengers.

The resulting battles had a devastating widespread impact as friends turned on each other and suspicion ran rife amongst the superhuman community.

In the MCU, we were first introduced to the Skrulls in Captain Marvel, who seemed to be a vastly misunderstood race who had been painted as the bad guys by the Kree. We know that Carol Danvers and Nick Fury both went off-world to assist the Skrulls, but when it comes to what could’ve happened since then to incite this invasion, we don’t know.

Here’s how a taste of how the Secret Invasion storyline will play out in the Disney+ show:

In Marvel Studios’ new series Secret Invasion, set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Secret Invasion: Trailers

Audiences got their first taste of Secret Invasion in this teaser trailer, which sets up what looks to be a gritty spy thriller in a similar vein to Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War.

The second trailer was released recently and gave an even better look at the characters and story of Secret Invasion. It seems that the titular invasion began while Nick Fury was off-world, and he has now returned to help combat the threat.

100% here for this.

You can also see the official poster below.

Secret Invasion: Cast

One of the most exciting things about Secret Invasion is its cast.

Marvel mainstay Samuel L. Jackson will be back as Nick Fury, along with fellow returnees Martin Freeman (Everett Ross), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Ben Mendelsohn (Talos) and Don Cheadle (Rhodey).

Two literal queens are also joining the cast in Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), who will reportedly play Talos’ now adult daughter G’iah, and Oscar winner Olivia Colman as the villain. I actually cannot contain my excitement.

Rounding out the ensemble is Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald and Katie Finneran.

When can we watch Secret Invasion in Australia?

Secret Invasion will stream on Disney+ from June 21, 2023.

This marks the longest gap between MCU TV series since they began releasing on Disney+ in 2021, so we’ll well and truly be ready for Secret Invasion when it lands.