All the Clues We Have for Season 3 of OMITB (So Far)

Just when we thought we were out of the Arconia, they pull us back in. Only Murders in the Building (OMITB) has wrapped for another season, and somehow, another murder has landed in the laps of our three favourite podcasters. If you have been following dutifully along as this wild ride unfolds, chances are you’re keen as all hell to find out what’s coming for Season 3 of OMITB. We may not know all that much yet, but we’ll be here piecing together the pieces as best we can until we get our hands on new episodes.

Here’s our guide to Season 3 of OMITB and everything we know so far (i.e. the clues we’ve got on what to expect).

What is Only Murders in the Building?

If you’re only entering the OMITB party now, welcome. But please don’t read this entire article because it will spoil absolutely everything for you.

In any case, the series is about three unlikely pals who meet because they live in the same fancy New York building and have a shared interest in true crime podcasts. Then, when a murder transpires in their own building, the trio decides to start their own podcast and attempt to solve the crime.

This is, unsurprisingly, an invitation for chaos.

The OMITB synopsis as listed on IMDB read as follows:

Three strangers who share an obsession with true crime suddenly find themselves caught up in one.

Who is returning for Season 3 of OMITB?

We’re only in the very early days still, but we know that our three favourites, Steve Martin (Charles Haden Savage), Martin Short (Oliver Putnam), and Selena Gomez (Mabel Mora) will be back for Season 3 of OMITB.

No word on the other tenants of the Arconia building, but we can assume some familiar faces will be returning. Tina Fey (Cinda Canning), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Detective Williams) and Ryan Broussard (Will Putnam) are also likely to show up in the middle of the drama once again. But we haven’t had confirmation there just yet.

Where things get really exciting is the news of a couple of new, very well-loved faces joining the crew. Paul Rudd has been confirmed to play Broadway star Ben Glenroy and even made a cameo in the Season 2 finale of OMITB, ‘I Know Who Did It’. Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy) has also been confirmed as a guest star for Season 3 of the series. According to Variety, Williams will appear as a documentarian who is interested in the case Mabel, Oliver and Charles are covering.

What should we expect from the next chapter?

Well.

Spoilers for Season 2 of OMITB are ahead, so proceed with caution.

The finale for Season 2 of OMITB nicely set up Season 3, as Season 1 did before it. Oliver was given a chance to rebuild his career with a new gig as a Broadway director, only to find the whole thing ending in death.

Rudd’s Ben Glenroy bursts in at the end of the final episode, threatening to kill a co-star. We soon learn his nemesis is our good pal Charles. The two have a tense exchange before curtain call, and Ben proceeds to die on the stage – from an apparent murder.

Mabel responds appropriately, saying, “You’ve got to be fucking kidding me.”

While we don’t know exactly how Season 3 will handle this turn of events, we can assume we’ll get a similar treatment to previous seasons, where episodes will move back and forth in time to piece together the mystery.

How these writers have been able to follow this formula over and over while managing to surprise and engage audiences is a marvel – it’s frankly genius.

Colour us interested.

When will we get Season 3 of OMITB?

We’re light on clues here. But per IMDB, we do know that Season 3 of OMITB is slated for a 2023 release.

Seasons 1 and 2 were both winter releases for Disney+ in Australia, so we can assume it will probably be about a 12-month wait for new episodes. You can find earlier episodes streaming on Disney+ now, however.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.