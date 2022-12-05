Gen V: The Boys College Spin-off Series Has a Few Familiar Faces in First Trailer

The Boys has quickly established itself as one of the top titles on Prime Video. But as the superhero satire series has proven, no one lasts long at the top and a younger, fresher version is always bound to come along. Allow me to introduce you to Gen V.

What is Gen V?

Gen V is a spin-off series in The Boys universe, focusing on a young prospective group of up-and-coming supes at an exclusive college run by Vought International.

According to the synopsis Gen V is “set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International). Gen V explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s top ranking.”

The title Gen V is an obvious call back to Compound V, which is a serum developed by Vought that gives all the superheroes in The Boys universe their powers. We’ve seen what adults get up to with their powers, can you imagine what the youth of today would do?

This is going to be like Sky High on steroids.

As for whether Gen V will crossover with The Boys, producer Eric Kripke told Collider earlier: “There’s definitely crossover, and we’re doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season in [Gen V]. Like there’s a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there’s (sic) certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys.”

Gen V: Trailer

The first trailer for Gen V was shown at CCXP22 in Brazil. It confirmed for us a couple of things. Number one, we will indeed see some familiar faces from The Boys including Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Colby Minifie (Ashley) and P.J. Byrne (Adam Bourke).

Number two, this show is going to be insanely bloody.

Who is part of the superhero lineup?

Filling out this new generation of superheroes is an equally youthful group of actors.

The cast includes Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Staircase), Lizzie Broadway (Here and Now), Chance Perdomo (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Jaz Sinclair (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Shelley Conn (Bridgerton), Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters), London Thor (Shameless), Derek Luh (Shining Vale), Asa Germann (Dahmer), Sean Patrick Thomas (For All Mankind) and Marco Pigossi (Tidelands).

We’ll also see Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption), Alexander Calvert (Supernatural), Jason Ritter (Raising Dion) and the returning characters played by Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne.

The series’ showrunners are Michael Fazekas and Tara Butters, alongside The Boys executive producers Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Garth Ennis.

You can hear more about the series and meet the cast in the video below.

Allow us to introduce ya to GEN V, The Boys college spinoff in the works with this brilliant bunch. pic.twitter.com/OOKjjqb87y — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 15, 2022

When and where can you watch The Boys spin-off show?

The latest update on Gen V is that the series has wrapped filming, but, no, they’re not giving us the release date yet.

Yea, we’re wrappin GEN V production. No, we ain’t tellin ya when it’s coming out yet. pic.twitter.com/BGiaX6fNjA — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) September 16, 2022

Following the release of the trailer at CCXP, we at least know the series is slated for 2023, probably sometime before the upcoming fourth season of The Boys.

Just like its parent show, Gen V will stream on Prime Video when it does release.