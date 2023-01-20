Hungry for More? The Bear Season 2 Is Coming in 2023

Fresh off the back of its Golden Globe win, it has been announced that The Bear is soon returning for Season 2, and all we can say to that is: yes, chef!

Start sharpening your knives, people. We’re returning to the kitchen with our favourite dysfunctional family sooner than you think. Here’s what we know so far.

What is The Bear about?

If you haven’t yet watched Season 1 of The Bear, check out our write-up on that here. But in a nutshell, a swanky chef Carmy returns to his hometown in Chicago to run a sandwich shop after the death of his brother.

What he finds there is a lot of resistance and butting heads as he figures out how to manage the business along with his pain.

What can we expect from Season 2 of The Bear?

We don’t know all that much yet (read: we know nothing). But showrunner Christopher Storer did chat with Variety, GQ shares, about what’s next for The Bear, and floated that the cash injection the business has just received opens a lot of doors.

“What does Carmen and Sydney’s dream restaurant look like? But also, at the same time, what is a dream restaurant in 2023? I think that’s the thing they’re sort of battling with.”

And if you’re wondering whether Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) will become a ‘thing’, don’t hold your breath. Executive producer Joanna Calo also spoke with Variety and shared the following:

“We wanted to make something that was about friendship and a partnership,” Storer said. “It really is so funny that that is one of the things that people took away — of all the heavy shit that’s going on in the show! It was interesting because Ayo and Jeremy, since they are our friends and are such wonderful people, I think there is this charisma that comes off both of them.”

When will new episodes drop in Australia?

Well. If you cast your mind back to the release of The Bear Season 1, Australia was waiting a good while before the show eventually made its way over to Disney+.

FX Networks has announced that The Bear will drop in the US in their summer, which means Australia is potentially looking at a winter release date. We’ll be able to catch it on Disney+ again, presumably.

Season 2 of The Bear is slated to have 10 episodes coming, which is two more than last season – what a treat.

While we wait on more details, we suggest you dig into this list of watches that will suit your palate if you enjoyed The Bear.