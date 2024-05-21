Dodo’s NBN 50 and 100 Plans Are the Cheapest You’ll Find Right Now

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re looking to swap to a cheap NBN 50 or NBN 100 plan, then you’ll want to check out what Dodo has on offer. The internet provider is running introductory deals across all of its NBN connections, and the size of your discount with Dodo depends on which speed tier you go with.

If you sign up for the Dodo’s NBN 50 or NBN 100 plan, you’ll save $21 per month for the first six months of your connection, which adds up to $126 all up. You’re also able to save $25 per month with Dodo’s NBN 250 plan, which adds up to $150 in total.

Let’s take a closer look at what Dodo’s NBN plan deals look like, and how they compare with what other internet providers are offering.

What do Dodo’s NBN plans look like?

If you’re after the best value deals here, then you’ll want to look to Dodo’s NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans. This deal means Dodo’s NBN 50 plan is now cheaper than its discounted NBN 25 plan. Meanwhile, its discounted NBN 100 plan is now cheaper than its full-price NBN 25 plan. Broadly speaking, these discounts mean that both of these plans are now the cheapest options for their respective NBN tiers (more on that in a moment).

Dodo has no lock-in contracts, so if you were keen on getting an NBN 25 connection, you could grab one of these faster connections and then swap out of them just before the full pricing kicks in. This way you’ll get to experience some faster download speeds for a time while paying less than you would for Dodo’s full-price NBN 25 plan.

How does Dodo’s NBN 50 deal compare?

As mentioned in the previous section, Dodo’s NBN 50 plan is currently your cheapest option thanks to this discount deal. You’ll pay $59 per month for the first six months, and then $80 per month after that – which is pretty average for an NBN 50 plan.

If you want to keep your internet bill as low as possible, we recommend hopping from provider to provider to make use of all the introductory deals being offered.

A few other internet providers are offering similar introductory discount offers, like Tangerine ($59.90 per month) and Exetel ($60.99 per month), but Dodo just slightly outdoes them. Exetel does offer five monthly speed boosts, which will let you bump up your internet connection to NBN 100 speeds for a day. It also has a slightly cheaper full-price cost of $78.99 per month, making it a good cost-effective alternative.

There are also a few cheaper full-price options. Kogan’s NBN 50 plan is currently priced at $68.90 per month, while Southern Phone’s is available for $75 per month. If you want to keep your internet bill as low as possible, stick with Dodo for those initial discounted months, and then swap to Kogan once that introductory period wraps up.

All of these internet providers are reporting typical evening speeds of 50Mbps for their respective NBN 50 plans, making them ostensibly congestion-free.

How does Dodo’s NBN 100 deal compare?

Thanks to this discount offer, Dodo has the cheapest NBN 100 plan available at the moment. You’ll pay $64 per month for the first six months, and then $85 per month once that introductory period ends. Much like the previous speed tier, when compared to what other internet providers are offering, the full price of Dodo’s NBN 100 plan – $85 per month – is average.

Tangerine has a similar introductory deal, where you’ll pay $64.90 per month for the first six months, and then $84.90 per month after that. The same can be said for Southern Phone, which is initially $65 per month before increasing to $85 per month once after six months.

While Spintel’s discount price is a bit more expensive than what Dodo is offering at $69 per month, this internet provider has the second cheapest full-price NBN 100. While you’ll pay a bit more with Spintel initially, sticking with the provider, in the long run, works out to be cheaper than if you stay with Dodo.

All of these internet providers are reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps for their respective NBN 100 plans.

For what it’s worth, Kogan has the cheapest NBN 100 plan at $78.90 per month, but it’s reporting typical evening speeds of 90Mbps and lacks any sort of discount. We think it’s worth spending the extra $1 with Spintel to get a plan that is ostensibly congestion-free.

Image: CBC Television/Dodo