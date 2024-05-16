Here Are the Cheapest NBN Plans if You Want to Lower Your Internet Bill

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The best way to save money on your NBN plan — no matter what speed tier you’re using — is to take advantage of the introductory deals that are available with most internet providers. Most of these offers will discount your NBN plan for the first six months of your connection and have no lock-in contracts. That means you’re free to reevaluate your NBN plan every six months to find cheap deals with other internet providers.

If you’ve been with your current NBN plan for over six months or you think you’re not getting as much bang for your buck, here are the cheapest deals available in Australia across every speed tier.

Cheapest NBN 25 plans

An NBN 25 plan is pretty bare-bones when it comes to typical evening speeds, but it’s also relatively cheaper when compared to other NBN speed tiers. However, if you live alone or with one other person, and your internet needs aren’t more complicated than “likes to stream Netflix”, an NBN 25 connection will get the job done.

Most providers report typical evening speeds of 25Mbps for their respective NBN 25 plans, so it’s not hard to nab a congestion-free connection. Unless stated otherwise, all of the following NBN 25 plans are congestion-free.

In terms of the cheapest NBN 25 plans available, SpinTel is currently offering a deal where you’ll pay $49 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $54.95 per month after that. If you’re keen on paying less in the long run, Spintel also has the cheapest full-price NBN 25 plan going.

After that, Tangerine’s NBN 25 plan has been discounted to $49.90 per month for the first six months, and then $64.90 per month thereafter.

Exetel is offering its NBN 25 plan for $49.99 per month for the first six months before increasing to $59.99 per month.

Cheapest NBN 50 plans

If you’ll have a few people sharing your internet connection at any given time and/or have more demanding needs when it comes to being online (like gaming), an NBN 50 connection is a reasonable option.

Kogan is the internet provider with the cheapest NBN 50 plan. You’ll pay $58.90 per month for the first three months you’re with the provider, and then $68.90 per month thereafter. While that discount period is shorter than the usual six months offered by most internet providers, even at full price, Kogan is still one of the cheapest NBN 50 plans going.

Dodo’s NBN 50 plan is currently priced at $59 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $80 per month once the discount ends.

Tangerine has the next cheapest NBN 50 plan. You’ll be paying $59.90 per month during the six-month introductory period, then $79.90 per month afterwards.

Exetel is offering its NBN 50 plan for $60.99 per month for the first six months, then $78.99 per month after the discount period ends. Exetel’s plan also includes five daily speed boosts every month, where you’ll be able to increase your speeds to that of an NBN 100 connection.

Dodo, Tangerine, Exetel and Kogan are all reporting typical evening speeds of 50Mbps, making them ostensibly congestion-free.

Cheapest NBN 100 plans

Dodo has the cheapest NBN 100 plan going at $64 per month for the first six months, and then $85 per month once this discount period ends.

Next up is Tangerine, which is offering new customers an NBN 100 plan for $64.90 per month for the six months of their connection. After this discount period ends, the monthly cost of Tangerine’s NBN 100 plan jumps up to $84.90 per month.

With Exetel, you’ll pay $68.99 per month for the first six months you’re with the internet provider, and then $84.99 per month after that. Exetel is also offering five daily speed boosts per month with this plan, but you’ll need to ensure your home can support an NBN 250 connection (more on that in a moment).

SpinTel has an NBN 100 offer that’s $69 per month for the first six months. However, the full price of SpinTel’s plan – $79.95 per month – makes it the cheaper option in the long run and one of the cheapest plans in this entire tier.

Dodo, Tangerine, Exetel and Spintel are all reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

Cheapest NBN 250 plans

Before you sign up for an NBN 250 plan, you’ll need to make sure that you can actually connect to one in the first place. This speed tier is only available to customers with FTTP or HFC connections.

SpinTel is currently offering the cheapest price on NBN 250 plans, with their introductory offer being $75 per month for the first six months. After that, the price will go up to $85.95 per month. Despite cheaper prices, SpinTel is reporting typical evening speeds of 211Mbps, which means you will experience some congestion.

Exetel’s NBN 250 plan isn’t too shabby. With evening speeds of 220Mbps, you’ll pay $83.99 per month for the first six months and then $98.99 per month after the offer period ends. Not a bad offer, especially if you want to keep your bill under $100 per month. This plan also features five speed boosts per month.

If you’re after a congestion-free NBN 250 plan with a discount, Swoop has an introductory offer where you’ll pay $84 per month for the first six months. While that’s not a bad price, once the discount period ends, you’ll be paying $119 per month, which is a significant jump.

Southern Phone has a similar plan to Swoop, but it works out to be cheaper in the long run. It’s $1 more expensive at $85 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $95 per month once the discount finishes. Southern Phone is also reporting typical evening speeds of 250Mbps.

Cheapest NBN 1000 plans

If you want the fastest NBN speeds possible, it’s going to cost you a pretty penny. The good news is that there are a fair few introductory deals available.

The cheapest NBN 1000 plan belongs to Southern Phone. You’ll pay $95 per month for the first six months of the plan, and then $105 per month after that. Even at full price, it’s still one of the cheapest options available in this speed tier. Southern Phone is reporting typical evening speeds of 650Mbps.

Next up is Swoop, which currently has the fastest NBN 1000 plan available, with typical evening speeds of 975Mbps. As for its pricing, you’ll pay $99 per month for the first six months, after which the plan makes a pretty steep increase to $139 per month.

Superloop has a similar offer to Swoop, where you’ll pay $99 per month for the first six months of your connection. Once the discount period ends, you’ll pay $109 per month, which is on the lower end of NBN 1000 prices. This plan is cheaper than Swoop overall, and Superloop is reporting typical download speeds of 811Mbps, making it the second-fastest NBN 1000 connection and one of the best deals for this speed tier.

